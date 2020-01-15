Ravens Coaching Staff to Lead AFC in Pro Bowl

The Ravens playing in this year's Pro Bowl will be coached by familiar faces.

Baltimore's coaching staff will lead the AFC squad in the Pro Bowl on Jan. 26 in Orlando. Following the divisional round, the coaching staff from the team with the best record in each conference that has been eliminated is selected to coach the Pro Bowl.

The Ravens, who were eliminated Saturday night by the Tennessee Titans, had the best regular-season record in franchise history and the NFL (14-2). The NFC squad will be led by Head Coach Sean Payton and his New Orleans Saints staff after they went 13-3 before being eliminated by the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round.

Head Coach John Harbaugh and his staff previously coached in the Pro Bowl following the 2014 season. That season, Baltimore's staff replaced the Denver Broncos staff after Denver parted ways with former Head Coach John Fox.

The Baltimore coaches will join 12 Ravens players (if they all participate) who were named to the Pro Bowl: tight end Mark Andrews, long snapper Morgan Cox, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters; running back Mark Ingram II, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, quarterback Lamar Jackson, fullback Patrick Ricard, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Earl Thomas III, kicker Justin Tucker and right guard Marshal Yanda.

Andrews, Ricard and Humphrey all told reporters that they will play in the game. Jackson was non-committal when asked about it Saturday night.