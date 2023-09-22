Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimously Picked to Beat Colts

Childs Walker Ravens 31, Colts 20 “The Ravens couldn’t feel much better after they overcame a cluster of injuries to win in Cincinnati. This could be a trap game sandwiched between important AFC North road trips. But the Colts will start either a rookie or backup at quarterback and don’t have the playmakers to keep up if the Ravens build on their strong offensive performance against the Bengals.”

Brian Whacker Ravens 27, Colts 17 “Coming off an emotional and thorough dismantling of the Bengals and with divisional road games against the Browns and Steelers on the horizon, this one has the feeling of a trap game. The Colts aren’t talented enough to win, even if they have rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is in concussion protocol, but the score will be closer than it probably should be.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 27, Colts 16 “The Colts could provide a surprisingly stern test against the banged-up Ravens, especially if rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and his offensive line are healthy. Indianapolis’ defensive front has the potential to disrupt the Ravens’ offense, but health on both sides will be the key. This could be a close one heading into the second half, but expect Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers to wear out a secondary that was carved up by Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.”