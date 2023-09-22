Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimously Picked to Beat Colts

ESPN
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Dan Graziano
|Kimberly Martin
|Eric Moody
|Jason Reid
|Lindsey Thiry
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 31, Colts 20 “The Ravens couldn’t feel much better after they overcame a cluster of injuries to win in Cincinnati. This could be a trap game sandwiched between important AFC North road trips. But the Colts will start either a rookie or backup at quarterback and don’t have the playmakers to keep up if the Ravens build on their strong offensive performance against the Bengals.”
|Brian Whacker
|Ravens 27, Colts 17 “Coming off an emotional and thorough dismantling of the Bengals and with divisional road games against the Browns and Steelers on the horizon, this one has the feeling of a trap game. The Colts aren’t talented enough to win, even if they have rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is in concussion protocol, but the score will be closer than it probably should be.”
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 27, Colts 16 “The Colts could provide a surprisingly stern test against the banged-up Ravens, especially if rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and his offensive line are healthy. Indianapolis’ defensive front has the potential to disrupt the Ravens’ offense, but health on both sides will be the key. This could be a close one heading into the second half, but expect Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers to wear out a secondary that was carved up by Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Ravens 34, Colts 21 “The Ravens have feasted on rookie quarterbacks over the years, but it could be the scrappy Gardner Minshew under center for the Colts. It won’t matter who is starting because there is a significant talent discrepancy between these teams. Even without Justice Hill or Odell Beckham Jr., assuming he misses the game with an ankle injury we don’t know much about, Baltimore’s offense has proved it’s capable of a balanced, big-play attack. Lamar Jackson is too good and too locked in to lose to these Colts.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 38, Colts 16
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 27, Colts 16
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 27, Colts 17
|Safid Deen
|Ravens 28, Colts 17
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 26, Colts 16
|Victoria Hernandez
|Ravens 24, Colts 17
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 27, Colts 19
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 23, Colts 19
NFL.com
|Brooke Cerosimo
|Ravens 27, Colts 17
|Dan Parr
|Ravens 29, Colts 20 “If the Colts are going to pull the upset, they will need to force Lamar Jackson into some errors and play a sound enough defensive game to give themselves a chance. Also, they will need a heroic performance from backup QB Gardner Minshew if Anthony Richardson is still out after suffering a concussion last week. That seems like asking a lot of Indianapolis. As fun as it is to think of the alternative, I'm not foreseeing an encore of Minshew Mania in Baltimore.”
|Ali Bhanpuri
|Ravens 26, Colts 17
|Gennaro Filice
|Ravens 24, Colts 17
|Tom Blair
|Ravens 28, Colts 14
NFL NETWORK
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 27, Colts 13
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 24, Colts 21
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 24, Colts 14
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 24, Colts 13
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 18, Colts 17
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 27, Colts 15
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 21, Colts 12
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 22, Colts 16
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 28, Colts 10
|Eric Edholm
|Ravens 27, Colts 17
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 30, Colts 17 “The Colts know that Anthony Richardson may miss the game with a concussion but the key to beating Baltimore is throwing downfield well. Gardner Minshew may be charged with doing that in a hostile road environment. Meanwhile, the Colts are prime to be picked apart in the Ravens' new-look passing with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens also will erase the run to make it tougher on the pocket-based Minshew.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 30, Colts 17 “The Colts could be without quarterback Anthony Richardson since he is in the concussion protocol. Gardner Minshew would start, but I don't think it will matter. The Ravens offense clicked against the Bengals, and it will do so here as well. Look for Lamar Jackson to insert his name into the early MVP talk.”
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 31, Colts 20
|Tyler Sullivan
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 27, Colts 17
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 27, Colts 17 “I think last week is going to be the turning-the-corner moment for this Ravens offense. I just think there’s a little too much firepower and talent for the Ravens compared to the Colts.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Claire Kuwana
|John Pluym
|Mitch Goldich
|Gilberto Manzano
|Matt Verderame
FANSIDED
|Cody Williams
|Ravens 27, Colts 21 “Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson's health is a big story to watch for this game as he was put in concussion protocol after Week 2. With the steps forward we saw from Lamar Jackson from Week 1 to Week 2 in the Todd Monken offense, though, I'm not sure it really matters. Baltimore at home should have the edge pretty decisively — though Gardner Minshew can't be overlooked by the Ravens.”