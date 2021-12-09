Ravens Cornerbacks Embark on Life Without Marlon Humphrey

The Ravens are known for being a team that blitzes aggressively and plays a complex defensive scheme. Martindale said that without Humphrey, the coaches and players would make whatever adjustments they believed would give them the best chance to win.

"We're going to be who we are," Martindale said. "Will we do things different? I think we do things different all the time. Are we going to play a different game plan than what we played against Cleveland the first time? There's always punches and counterpunches in a game. That's what you'll see Sunday."

What the Ravens don't want to see is communication breakdowns in the secondary that lead to big plays. That has plagued them this season, and they had another blown coverage Sunday that left Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson wide open for a 28-yard touchdown.

"Pretty much everybody was playing one thing except me," Averett said. "I was the far corner, I didn't get the communication. That was all me on that. The communication, everything, has just got to improve. It's got to improve even more now. We've got new faces out there."

However, the Ravens still lead the AFC North and have accepted the challenge of adjusting to life without Humphrey. They would love to have their talented cornerback for the stretch run. But the Ravens are also determined to show they can win without him.