Ravens Dedicate Victory to Konrad Reuland

As Mary Reuland watched the Ravens run onto the field ahead of Thursday's game against the Miami Dolphins, she spoke confidently about how the game would unfold.

"They're going to win tonight," she said. "Konrad will be with them."

Konrad, in a way, was with the Ravens as they beat the Miami Dolphins 40-0.

The former Ravens tight end died last year from a brain aneurysm, but his heart was beating inside M&T Bank Stadium Thursday night.

Konrad was an organ donor and his heart went to Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew. Reuland's parents, Mary and Ralf, and Carew, were all at the game to be honored.

After the victory, the Reulands made their way to the locker room from Owner Steve Bisciotti's suite. They spoke to the team in an emotional moment, and Head Coach John Harbaugh gave them a game ball.

"We dedicated this game to Konrad Reuland," Harbaugh* *said to open his post-game press conference.

Ravens receiver Griff Whalen knows the Reuland family because he played with Konrad and his brother at Stanford. He actually presented the Reulands with the game ball during the post-game celebration.

"It was a very emotional, very awesome moment," Harbaugh said. "I just wanted to thank them for being here."

As Mary, Ralf and Carew talked with Harbaugh in the post-game locker room, Mary flashed a big smile and pointed out to Harbaugh what she said before the game.