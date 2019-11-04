Ravens Defense Delivers Big Plays in Big Moments 

It was Humphrey's second touchdown in two games, as he continues to play cornerback at a Pro Bowl level. Meanwhile, the return of cornerback Jimmy Smith after a six-game absence was a boost to Baltimore's secondary, while Onwuasor's presence at inside linebacker made the defense more opportunistic and intense.

"He was stalking around looking at me, and he was proud of the way he played," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "It was the first time he's been healthy to play since he hurt the ankle. He played just the way you'd expect him to play. He played at a very high level."

Judon did as well. The Ravens only sacked Brady twice, but they had 10 quarterback hits and Judon led the way with four. The Patriots used a no-huddle offense almost exclusively, and the pace of their play presented a major challenge. There were times during the second and third quarters when Baltimore's defense was obviously fatigued, but the Ravens refused to give in. There were few missed tackles and no major mistakes in pass coverage.

Baltimore's defense struggled early this season, giving up more than 500 yards in back-to-back losses to Kansas City and Cleveland. However, those problems have been addressed and the play has improved. New additions like cornerback Marcus Peters, and linebackers Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort have helped. But collectively, the Ravens have become more cohesive defensively.

"After we lost that game to the Browns, it was like a time of reflection for us," Humphrey said. "We had to figure out what we needed to do to get better. Yes, we got some new people and since then we've been looking alright. And then with our guys coming back tonight it makes us look even better."

Where the defense goes from here remains to be seen, but the unit is trending upward with the Ravens (6-2) riding a four-game winning streak. Heading into the game, New England's defense was getting the most attention. But during the game, Baltimore's defense took the spotlight.