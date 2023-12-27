Ravens Eye View: Was the Ravens' Defensive Gameplan vs. 49ers a Preview for Dolphins?

Baltimore's 33-19 win in San Francisco may have shocked some, but it didn't surprise the Ravens.

The Ravens went into the game confident they could beat one of the best teams in the league on both sides of the ball.

Of course, five interceptions were a massive factor in deciding the game. But beyond that, here's a dive into the tape to see how the Ravens beat the 49ers:

The Ravens defense played a lot of zone.

Like the rest of the league, the Ravens have primarily been a zone coverage team. They've run zone on 71% of their plays this year, which is about middle of the pack.

Part of Baltimore's defensive strength is it's ability to play both zone and man, so the Ravens can adapt to the opponent's strength either way.

Against the 49ers, who use a ton of pre-snap motion to confuse defenses, create mismatches, and hopefully get coverage busts that leave receivers wide open, the Ravens played a lot of zone so they didn't have to match all that motion.

Baltimore played zone on 82% of its defensive snaps, the second-highest rate of the season for the Ravens (behind Week 4 vs. Browns). That, combined with the Ravens' pressure up front, caused all kinds of problems for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.