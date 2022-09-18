Ravens Defense Reacts to Meltdown in Dolphins Loss

Miami scored touchdowns on all four possessions during the fourth quarter, as the Ravens seemed overmatched at times. On Tagovailoa's 60-yard completion to Hill, he ran right past rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who seemed confused by what coverage the secondary was in.

"[quote]Just a miscommunication throughout the entire defense," Armour-Davis said. "It's something we've emphasized before. We've just got a lot of things we have to clean up. We've been playing football all our life. There's always going to be a crowd, there's going to be noise. That's never an excuse. Part of our job is to get the call, communicate, line up and execute. We didn't down that. We didn't do our job."

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton said the onus didn't fall on one or two players, but on the entire secondary to play better as a unit.

"There's a ton of stuff I wish I would have done differently," Hamilton said. "First quarter, second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter. Obviously as you get down to crunch time, you've got to hone in on what we've been practicing. I did make mistakes, and that's on me, and I'll get it fixed. I'll work with the guys to work on communication and be better next week."

Three-time Pro Bowl corner Marcus Peters was playing his first game since returning from a torn ACL suffered last September. After Hill got behind Peters for the 60-yard touchdown that tied the game, Peters came to the sideline and slammed his helmet to the ground in disgust.

It didn't help the secondary that Baltimore had just one sack, allowing Tagovailoa (36 for 50, 469 yards, six touchdowns) loads of time to survey the secondary and choose where he wanted to throw. The Ravens will be spend long hours studying film this week and there will be plenty of things to improve defensively.

"There's going to be a lot of stuff to clean up," defensive end Calais Campbell said. "We made mistakes, and we have to own it. That's just part of the game. It's part of the early part of the season, but no excuses. We have to wear that one. It sucks, but they beat us."

After a strong start in Week 1 under new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald, the Ravens' defense felt much differently about its performance after this game. However, Campbell had no doubt the unit would bounce back.