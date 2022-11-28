Ravens Defense Suffers Another Fourth Quarter Nightmare

After driving to first-and goal at the 10 with 36 seconds left to play, Lawrence lofted a pass to Marvin Jones in the end zone near the sideline that forced him to make a leaping catch. Jones landed with one foot in bounds, but it appeared his backside and second foot may have landed out of bounds. After a replay, the officials ruled it a touchdown.

Harbaugh was asked whether he thought Jones had made the catch inbounds.

"They reviewed it," Harbaugh said. "I'm not sure what they said. Nobody explained it to me."

Still trailing 27-26, the Jaguars decided to go for two points instead of kicking a game-tying extra point. They had momentum and the Ravens were not surprised by that decision, but they couldn't keep the Jaguars from converting. Lawrence went to Zay Jones again, and he beat Brandon Stephens to the corner of the end zone to catch the game-winning two-point conversion with 14 seconds to play.

"That's a play I have to make." Stephens said.