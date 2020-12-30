Ravens' Defensive Depth Is Making Them Even Stronger Down the Stretch

"I definitely want to prove myself and my contribution to the team," Averett said. "The team needed me, and I definitely feel like I stepped up, and I'm going to continue to do that."

"I'm really just proud of him and the job he's done," Head Coach John Harbaugh said immediately after Averett spoke. "You can see what a good person he is, and he's a very hard worker. It's good to see him playing so well with his opportunity."

Averett was a 2018 fourth-round pick out of Alabama, where he was teammates with Marlon Humphrey. But while Humphrey and other Ravens 2018 draft picks such as Lamar Jackson, Orlando Brown Jr. and Mark Andrews have become stars, Averett has had to wait for his time to shine in the Ravens' loaded secondary.

He got some defensive playing time last year, including three starts, and was off to a fast start in his limited reps this season until he suffered a slight fracture in his shoulder/collarbone in Philadelphia on Oct. 18. That knocked him out for five games.