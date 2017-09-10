Ravens' Defensive Shutout May Be the Start of Something Special





The Ravens didn't shy away from talking a big game about their defense this summer.

They used words like historic and legendary to describe their expectations, and even suggested the unit could be as good as the iconic 2000 Ravens defense.

They showed what all the hype was about in Sunday's 20-0 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore's defense was simply dominant. The unit controlled the game by stifling a Bengals offense full of playmakers, and came up with opportunistic turnovers to put the Ravens offense in great position.

"We did exactly what we want to do," defensive tackle Brandon Williams said. "And the thing is that we still have to get a lot better. It's the same thing we've been saying since the beginning of OTA's. We think we have a special group here. This is the start of it."

The Ravens knew coming into the regular-season opener that they would lean heavily on the defense to win games. Baltimore made significant offseason investments on that side of the ball by re-signing defensive tackle Brandon Williams to a massive contract, adding free agent cornerback Brandon Carr and safety Tony Jefferson, and then drafting defenders with their first four picks.

Baltimore's defense already ranked seventh in the NFL in 2016, and all the offseason upgrades had the group confident about how dominant they could be this season. The buzz started to grow after the Ravens ranked first in the league in virtually every defensive category this preseason, and the finished product looked as good as the Ravens could have hoped against Cincinnati.

"Shout-out to Ozzie Newsome [for adding] Brandon Carr, Tony Jefferson, the young kid, Marlon Humphrey," veteran leader Terrell Suggs said. "That's what the GM is supposed to do, go get some Raven guys. I feel honored to be out there with them today. So shout-out to Ozzie Newsome, make sure you print that too."

Baltimore's defense not only shut down the Bengals – Cincinnati gained only 221 total yards – but it kept the Bengals from ever getting comfortable. The Ravens pressured Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, sacking him five times, and he had one of the worst statistical outings of his career.