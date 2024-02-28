Mailbag: What Are the Chances of Getting Derrick Henry?

Mink: Well, Vegas says the Ravens have the best odds. I'm not going to put a number on it, but it does seem like a legitimate possibility that Baltimore adds a prominent free agent running back – whether that be Derrick Henry or someone else.

The fit makes sense. The Ravens want to boost their rushing attack this offseason. Keaton Mitchell showed great promise, but he'll need time coming back from his major knee injury. This year's draft class is stronger in the middle than the top. Meanwhile, the running back market is flooded with premier veteran options. ESPN's Adam Schefter described it as "one of the finest and deepest RB classes in the history of free agency."

A major storyline last summer was the tumbling "value" of running backs. With so many talented backs available, prices may tumble even further. In simple economic terms, the supply exceeds the demand. That's good news for the Ravens, who want an upgrade but don't have much salary-cap space to spend much on it.