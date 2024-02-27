Ravens View Rashod Bateman as a Key Player in Growing Offense

"We're one year into this thing. There are so many things that I feel like, looking back on it now, they actually were baby steps," Harbaugh said. "They were hard steps for us to take because it was a sea change in terms of offensive philosophy, but they were baby steps looking back on them.

"We have so, so far to go. Lamar is excited; Todd is excited; All the coaches [are excited]. … We have a direction right now on where we want to go. We want to be tight. We want to be locked in. We want to understand how this offense applies to Lamar and our players, and we want to do right by our players, and we want to do right by Lamar and build the best operation that we can for him so his talents can really shine. I think we're just starting with that."