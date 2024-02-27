 Skip to main content
Justin Madubuike Will Probably Get Franchise Tag If No Deal Is Reached

Feb 27, 2024 at 11:08 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (92) follows a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (92) follows a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Justin Madubuike isn't leaving Baltimore this offseason.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said he plans to place the franchise tag on the pending free agent defensive tackle if a long-term deal isn't reached before March 5, the deadline to apply the tag.

"We probably will, yes," DeCosta said during his Tuesday press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The franchise tag would cost the Ravens $22.1 million against the salary cap, which would require more cap-clearing moves. The Ravens currently have $16.6 million in salary-cap space, per Over The Cap.

The preference would be to strike a deal, which would come with a small Year 1 salary-cap hit and mean less money shuffling and more ability to retain or bring in other free agents. DeCosta said the two sides are working on that, and negotiations could take place at the Combine.

"We're trying to get a deal done. We've had discussions with Justin," DeCosta said. "He's a guy that has obviously put himself in a fortuitous position this year by the way that he played. He had a great season for us. He's a valued player on the team and hopefully we can get a long-term deal done."

Madubuike led the Ravens and all defensive linemen with 13 sacks last season. He has continuously gotten better, and at least doubled his sack total each of his four seasons. Madubuike had 33 quarterback hits and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Free-Agent Running Back Market Is Loaded, But Who Is the Best Value?

Pundit says Baltimore shouldn't spend significant money on a running back. Free-agent wide receiver Darnell Mooney is named a good fit for the Ravens. The Combine should help the Ravens answer key offseason questions.
news

Five Takeaways From Daniel Jeremiah's Pre-Combine Conference Call

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah talked about the offensive line class, what the Ravens should look for at wide receiver, and more.
news

Ravens Announce Four Coaching Hires

Learn more about the Ravens' new hires: Mark DeLeone (inside linebackers), Dennis Johnson (defensive line), Doug Mallory (defensive backs), Travelle Wharton (assistant offensive line).
news

Guide to the 2024 Combine: Schedule, How to Watch, And More

Here's the Combine workout and media schedule, how to watch, Ravens storylines, top prospects/positions, and more. 
news

Position Review/Preview: Cornerback

The Ravens gained a new top-notch starter in Brandon Stephens but didn't get much more insight on other young up-and-comers.
news

Bengals Place Franchise Tag on Tee Higgins

Deshaun Watson will reportedly begin throwing in March as his recovery continues ahead of schedule. Steelers release starting center Mason Cole.
news

Late for Work: Insiders Expect Ravens to Pursue a 'Bell-Cow Back'

Offensive line is the Ravens' top priority this offseason. Could, or should, the Ravens part with left tackle Ronnie Stanley?
news

Position Review/Preview: Outside Linebacker

Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy are both free agents after impressive seasons that contributed to Baltimore's league-leading pass rush.
news

Position Review/Preview: Inside Linebacker 

Patrick Queen is coming off a stellar season, but his pending free agent status leaves his future with Baltimore in doubt. 
news

Position Review/Preview: Defensive Line

The Ravens have depth on the defensive line, but the future of pending free agent Justin Madubuike will have a major impact on offseason decisions. 
news

50 Words or Less: Why This Is a Critical Combine for Ravens

The Combine isn't just for prospects. Restructures could take the place of void years. This offensive lineman class could shape Baltimore's decisions.
