Justin Madubuike Will Probably Get Franchise Tag If No Deal Is Reached

Justin Madubuike isn't leaving Baltimore this offseason.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said he plans to place the franchise tag on the pending free agent defensive tackle if a long-term deal isn't reached before March 5, the deadline to apply the tag.

"We probably will, yes," DeCosta said during his Tuesday press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The franchise tag would cost the Ravens $22.1 million against the salary cap, which would require more cap-clearing moves. The Ravens currently have $16.6 million in salary-cap space, per Over The Cap.

The preference would be to strike a deal, which would come with a small Year 1 salary-cap hit and mean less money shuffling and more ability to retain or bring in other free agents. DeCosta said the two sides are working on that, and negotiations could take place at the Combine.

"We're trying to get a deal done. We've had discussions with Justin," DeCosta said. "He's a guy that has obviously put himself in a fortuitous position this year by the way that he played. He had a great season for us. He's a valued player on the team and hopefully we can get a long-term deal done."