Ravens Extend Six Tenders, Including to Quarterback Tyler Huntley

Mar 09, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

030922-Tenders
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on Sunday, January 9, 2021.

The Ravens tendered six exclusive rights free agents and re-signed another young player Wednesday afternoon as part of a flurry of transactions.

Baltimore extended tenders to the following six players:

  • C Trystan Colon
  • QB Tyler Huntley
  • LS Nick Moore
  • S Geno Stone
  • LB Kristian Welch
  • RB Ty'Son Williams

The Ravens also re-signed defensive tackle Aaron Crawford, who originally signed with the team as an undrafted rookie in 2020, and spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad and last year on injured reserve.

Huntley is the biggest name on the list as the backup quarterback started four games in place of Lamar Jackson.

Huntley won his first career start after finding out he would be playing just a couple hours before kickoff, as he rallied the Ravens to a 16-13 comeback win in Chicago. However, the Ravens lost three of the Ravens' final four games with Huntley under center.

With a shorthanded unit around him, Huntley still helped put the Ravens in position to win down the stretch. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,081 yards and three touchdowns while tossing four interceptions. Huntley also ran 47 times for 294 yards and two scores.

Colon started one game last season against Aaron Donald and the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. He started twice as a rookie the year before. He could be in the mix to be the starting center if Bradley Bozeman departs in free agency.

Moore had a great first season as the full-time long snapper replacing Morgan Cox. Stone played in 15 games and started one, making an interception in the season-finale against Ben Roethlisberger. Welch played in 16 games last season and has become a core special teams player. Williams started strong as the lead running back but didn't see much action after the first three weeks.

