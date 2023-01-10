Ravens Eye View: Rookies Stepped Up in Regular-Season Finale

The Ravens' decision to rest some starters for the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals gave rookies who hadn't played all that much an opportunity to show what they've got.

Undrafted rookie Anthony Brown started his first NFL game. Second-round outside linebacker David Ojabo and fourth-round tight end Charlie Kolar played in their second games and saw their first extensive action.

Tight end Isaiah Likely stepped into Mark Andrews' role and was the most targeted player on the team (13). First-round picks Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum had the team's highest grades from Pro Football Focus on defense and offense, respectively.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens have a lot of rookies who are "learning on the job right now," and they proved they're ready for more in the playoffs if needed.

"Rookies, they make plays a lot of times and they flash their potential future, but sometimes they learn too. They learn on the job, and you have to put them out there and give them a chance to learn," Harbaugh said. "Those guys have all proven that they can play, and they have a valuable role for us."

Here's a look at the rookies' tape:

On the first play from scrimmage, the Ravens and Linderbaum made a statement. Much of the talk about Linderbaum entering the year was about whether the rookie center would be able to hold up against monster defensive tackles.