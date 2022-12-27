Ravens Fans Across the Country Will Be Able to Watch Games on YouTube

Starting next season, Ravens fans living anywhere in the United States will be able to watch their favorite team play every single week.

The NFL announced last week that all out of market Sunday afternoon NFL games will be available on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.

It's a multi-year agreement with Google granting the two YouTube subscription modelsexclusivity to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the United States.

"We're excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans."

Fans could previously subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket only through DIRECTV. Now YouTube puts the game at everyone's fingertips. It will be an add-on package on YouTubeTV and standalone a-la-carte option on YouTube Primetime Channels.

The NFL and Google have been partners since the League first launched its official NFL channel on YouTube in 2015. Since then, the NFL YouTube channel has grown to more than 10 million subscribers.

The NFL is the most popular live television content in all of sports and entertainment. Over the last five years, 49 of the top 50 and 92 of the top 100 most-watched programs on U.S. television have been NFL games.