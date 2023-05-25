Ravens Continue Fellowship for Diversity in Football Program

May 25, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

052523marianna
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens Coaching Research Fellow Marianna Salas

The Ravens have welcomed two women into their Fellowship for Diversity in Football Program.

Marianna Salas has joined the Ravens as a Coaching Research Fellow. In her role, Salas will focus on analytics and coaching while providing comprehensive advance reports, opponent and self-scouting evaluations, and informational resources for the coaching staff.

Additionally, Michelle Moreau has joined the organization as a Sports Nutrition Fellow. In her role, she will assist Ravens Director of Sports Nutrition Sarah Snyder by implementing and promoting nutritional components that optimize player health and performance.

This is the third year of the Ravens' Fellowship for Diversity in Football program, which stems from an organizational commitment to foster the inclusion and development of minorities and women to help grow the game of football.

Under the leadership of Owner Steve Bisciotti and Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome, the Ravens offer paid fellowships for qualified candidates in the following areas: coaching, analytics, strength and conditioning, player engagement and athletic training. The positions are designed for recent college graduates, providing a steppingstone to a career in football.

"It's vital that we create opportunities for diverse candidates to succeed in every aspect of football," Newsome said. "Diversity, inclusion and development are pillars of growing this great game, and those priorities only strengthen the foundation of a team."

Salas is a 2023 graduate of Tulane Law School, where she earned her Juris Doctorate (sports law concentration). Prior to that, she majored in human and organizational development with a minor in business at Vanderbilt. While at Tulane and Vanderbilt, Salas worked for the football teams, most recently (2020-22) serving as a defensive and player personnel assistant for Tulane. In 2022, she completed a training camp internship with the New York Jets' pro personnel department.

Past members of the Ravens diversity program working in the NFL include:

  • Kaelyn Buskey – Ravens Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach
  • Rich Olekanma – San Francisco 49ers Football Research & Development Analyst
  • Lori Robinson – Ravens Player Engagement Fellow
  • Matt Robinson - Ravens Defensive Quality Control Coach
  • Brendan Clark – Ravens Defensive Coaching Fellow
  • Megan Rosburg -Ravens Assistant to the Head Coach

Related Content

news

Tony Jefferson Is Retiring, Launching Scouting Career With Ravens

After nine seasons in the NFL, Tony Jefferson is hanging up his cleats to pursue a career in personnel.

news

Kyle Hamilton Is Confident He Can Move Into New Safety Role

With Chuck Clark traded to the Jets, Kyle Hamilton is doing more work on the second level of the defense.

news

Late for Work 5/25: A Full Season of Roquan Smith Is Cause for Excitement

The Ravens are outside the top 20 in rankings of the best and worst offseasons. Lamar Jackson is among the quarterbacks under the most pressure this season. Za'Darius Smith expects a lot of booing when he faces the Ravens in Baltimore.

news

Lamar Jackson Looks Forward to 'Less Running And More Throwing'

Lamar Jackson said 'running can only take you so far,' and he felt the Ravens needed more throws downfield.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Is Pleased With OTA Attendance

Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman are on schedule recovering from injuries. Roquan Smith praised Patrick Queen for his professional approach. Wide receiver Michael Thomas has a separated shoulder that may require surgery.

news

Lamar Jackson Loves Holding the Keys to Todd Monken's Offense

At his first day of OTAs, Lamar Jackson spoke highly of the new offense that Todd Monken is bringing to Baltimore.

news

Practice Report: Takeaways From OTA Practice

Here's who stood out on the field in Wednesday's first Ravens open OTA practice.

news

Lamar Jackson Takes the Field at OTAs

Franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson took the field for Wednesday's practice at the Under Armour Performance Center as the Ravens continued their first week of OTAs.

news

Mailbag: Which Will Be Better in 2023, Ravens Offense or Defense?

Could there be no 1,000-yard receiver on the team in 2023? Any chance of still landing DeAndre Hopkins? Will the offense or defense be better this season?

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Angelo Blackson

Veteran defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, who spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears, has been signed by Baltimore.

news

Late for Work 5/24: Two Lingering Questions That Could Have a Major Impact on Ravens' Season

One reason why the Ravens will make the playoffs. The AFC North is ranked as the strongest division in the NFL. Takeaways from the Ravens' projected starting lineup.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising