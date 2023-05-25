Ravens Continue Fellowship for Diversity in Football Program

The Ravens have welcomed two women into their Fellowship for Diversity in Football Program.

Marianna Salas has joined the Ravens as a Coaching Research Fellow. In her role, Salas will focus on analytics and coaching while providing comprehensive advance reports, opponent and self-scouting evaluations, and informational resources for the coaching staff.

Additionally, Michelle Moreau has joined the organization as a Sports Nutrition Fellow. In her role, she will assist Ravens Director of Sports Nutrition Sarah Snyder by implementing and promoting nutritional components that optimize player health and performance.

This is the third year of the Ravens' Fellowship for Diversity in Football program, which stems from an organizational commitment to foster the inclusion and development of minorities and women to help grow the game of football.

Under the leadership of Owner Steve Bisciotti and Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome, the Ravens offer paid fellowships for qualified candidates in the following areas: coaching, analytics, strength and conditioning, player engagement and athletic training. The positions are designed for recent college graduates, providing a steppingstone to a career in football.

"It's vital that we create opportunities for diverse candidates to succeed in every aspect of football," Newsome said. "Diversity, inclusion and development are pillars of growing this great game, and those priorities only strengthen the foundation of a team."

Salas is a 2023 graduate of Tulane Law School, where she earned her Juris Doctorate (sports law concentration). Prior to that, she majored in human and organizational development with a minor in business at Vanderbilt. While at Tulane and Vanderbilt, Salas worked for the football teams, most recently (2020-22) serving as a defensive and player personnel assistant for Tulane. In 2022, she completed a training camp internship with the New York Jets' pro personnel department.

Past members of the Ravens diversity program working in the NFL include: