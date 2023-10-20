Ravens Players to Wear Flags on Helmet for Heritage Program

The Ravens will show off their heritage this week and next as part of the NFL Heritage Program.

Participants can choose to wear the flag of an international country or territory where relatives have been born or where they've lived for over two years. Players will wear these flag decals alongside the American flag, and are able to represent their backgrounds throughout the remainder of the season.

Eight players will have flag decals on their helmets during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium reflecting their heritage.

Odafe Oweh – Nigeria

Kyle Hamilton – South Korea

Nelson Agholor – Nigeria

Tavius Robinson – Canada

Brent Urban – Canada

David Ojabo – Scotland

Daniel Faalele – Australia

Gus Edwards – Liberia

One coach, Football Performance Coordinator Sam Rosengarten, will be representing his Australian heritage with a patch on his left sleeve.

Some players have multiple heritages. If he plays, Ojabo will have a Nigerian flag on his helmet in Week 8 and Faalele will wear a Samoa flag.