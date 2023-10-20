Ravens Players to Wear Flags on Helmet for Heritage Program

Oct 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton

The Ravens will show off their heritage this week and next as part of the NFL Heritage Program.

Participants can choose to wear the flag of an international country or territory where relatives have been born or where they've lived for over two years. Players will wear these flag decals alongside the American flag, and are able to represent their backgrounds throughout the remainder of the season.

Eight players will have flag decals on their helmets during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium reflecting their heritage.

  • Odafe Oweh – Nigeria
  • Kyle Hamilton – South Korea
  • Nelson Agholor – Nigeria
  • Tavius Robinson – Canada
  • Brent Urban – Canada
  • David Ojabo – Scotland
  • Daniel Faalele – Australia
  • Gus Edwards – Liberia

One coach, Football Performance Coordinator Sam Rosengarten, will be representing his Australian heritage with a patch on his left sleeve.

Some players have multiple heritages. If he plays, Ojabo will have a Nigerian flag on his helmet in Week 8 and Faalele will wear a Samoa flag.

Fans will see more than 70 nations and territories represented by athletes across the NFL, a sign of the league's expanding pool of nationalities and cultures.

