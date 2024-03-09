50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Going Running Back Shopping

Grab your recyclable bags because it's time to go shopping.

Free agency kicks off Monday with the "legal tampering" period, and officially opens Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Baltimore already got off to a roaring start by agreeing to a mega four-year contract extension with defensive tackle Justin Madubuike on Friday, which gave the Ravens more spending power.

As I wrote last week, Iexpect the Ravens to be patientand focus much of their efforts on retaining their own free agents. The exception could be at running back, where some of the top names in the game are on the market.

Here's what to expect this week:

Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and more. It's a shopper's paradise at running back and it's likely not that expensive compared to other positions. I expect the Ravens to be active in negotiations, perhaps on multiple fronts, and strike if the price is right (maybe under $10 million average).

Who is the best fit among the big three? The Ravens surely have their rankings, even if they believe multiple would be an upgrade. Henry's physicality seems to fit Baltimore's style best and complement Lamar Jackson's speed/shiftiness. Barkley comes with durability and explosiveness questions but is the most well-rounded threat.