 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Going Running Back Shopping

Mar 09, 2024 at 09:08 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

From left: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, Titans RB Derrick Henry, Giants RB Saquon Barkley
Jeff Lewis/George Walker IV/John Amis/AP Photo
From left: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, Titans RB Derrick Henry, Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Grab your recyclable bags because it's time to go shopping.

Free agency kicks off Monday with the "legal tampering" period, and officially opens Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Baltimore already got off to a roaring start by agreeing to a mega four-year contract extension with defensive tackle Justin Madubuike on Friday, which gave the Ravens more spending power.

As I wrote last week, Iexpect the Ravens to be patientand focus much of their efforts on retaining their own free agents. The exception could be at running back, where some of the top names in the game are on the market.

Here's what to expect this week:

Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and more. It's a shopper's paradise at running back and it's likely not that expensive compared to other positions. I expect the Ravens to be active in negotiations, perhaps on multiple fronts, and strike if the price is right (maybe under $10 million average).

Who is the best fit among the big three? The Ravens surely have their rankings, even if they believe multiple would be an upgrade. Henry's physicality seems to fit Baltimore's style best and complement Lamar Jackson's speed/shiftiness. Barkley comes with durability and explosiveness questions but is the most well-rounded threat.

The biggest drawback of Henry is obviously his age and wear and tear. He's 30, with than 2,000 career rushes. However, Henry has proven to be the exception to the running back breakdown rule, and judging by his workouts, he doesn't seem to be slowing down this offseason.

Ultimately, if the Ravens don't land one of the top three running backs, they still have good options. D'Andre Swift topped 1,000 yards and is 25. Tony Pollard could be right player, right price. If Baltimore doesn't sign any, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will likely still be out there.

The markets for the Ravens' own free agents may not be as hot as expected. Patrick Queen is going to get paid. Outside of him, it could be slow to develop for guys such as Geno Stone, Jadeveon Clowney, and Kyle Van Noy. The safety and outside linebacker markets are loaded.

The recent spate of cuts at safety around the league has made it tougher for Stone and a return to Baltimore more likely. I still expect Stone finds another team willing to make him a starter, even if it's not with the salary he was hoping for, but fingers crossed.

Clowney and Van Noy chilled on the market last offseason and may do so again. They're in no rush and fit matters a lot. It feels like both would prefer to come back, but they both want to be rewarded for their career 2023 years. Can the Ravens afford it?

Top 101 Free Agents

NFL Media's Gregg Rosenthal shares his list of the top 101 free agents in the 2024 free agent class.

DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
1 / 101

DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
2 / 101

QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins
3 / 101

DT Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
4 / 101

EDGE Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
5 / 101

OT Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
6 / 101

RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Adam Hunger
EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Houston Texans
7 / 101

EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Houston Texans

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars
8 / 101

WR Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

John Amis/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots
9 / 101

OG Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Winslow Townson/Panini
EDGE Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks
10 / 101

EDGE Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Detroit Lions
11 / 101

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Detroit Lions

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Bryce Huff, New York Jets
12 / 101

EDGE Bryce Huff, New York Jets

Ben Liebenberg/2023 Ben Liebenberg
CB Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders
13 / 101

CB Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Xavier McKinney, New York Giants
14 / 101

S Xavier McKinney, New York Giants

Jeff Lewis
WR Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals
15 / 101

WR Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals

Matt York/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DB Stephon Gilmore, Dallas Cowboys
16 / 101

DB Stephon Gilmore, Dallas Cowboys

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina Panthers
17 / 101

LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina Panthers

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OT Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins
18 / 101

OT Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
19 / 101

LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

Susan Walsh/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Lloyd Cushenberry, Denver Broncos
20 / 101

C Lloyd Cushenberry, Denver Broncos

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Jacoby Brissett, Washington Commanders
21 / 101

QB Jacoby Brissett, Washington Commanders

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 101

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
23 / 101

RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

George Walker IV/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills
24 / 101

WR Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills

Jeff Lewis
DE Chase Young, San Francisco 49ers
25 / 101

DE Chase Young, San Francisco 49ers

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Za'Darius Smith, Cleveland Browns
26 / 101

DE Za'Darius Smith, Cleveland Browns

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
27 / 101

RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Jordyn Brooks, Seattle Seahawks
28 / 101

LB Jordyn Brooks, Seattle Seahawks

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel, Miami Dolphins
29 / 101

EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel, Miami Dolphins

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 101

LB Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Kamren Curl, Washington Commanders
31 / 101

S Kamren Curl, Washington Commanders

Mark Schiefelbein/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, Baltimore Ravens
32 / 101

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, Baltimore Ravens

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG John Simpson, Baltimore Ravens
33 / 101

OG John Simpson, Baltimore Ravens

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
34 / 101

TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Andre James, Las Vegas Raiders
35 / 101

C Andre James, Las Vegas Raiders

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
36 / 101

DT Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles

Rich Schultz/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Josh Uche, New England Patriots
37 / 101

EDGE Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts
38 / 101

S Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, Tennessee Titans
39 / 101

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, Tennessee Titans

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Kenny Moore, Indianapolis Colts
40 / 101

CB Kenny Moore, Indianapolis Colts

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders
41 / 101

WR Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Grover Stewart, Indianapolis Colts
42 / 101

DT Grover Stewart, Indianapolis Colts

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams
43 / 101

OG Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
44 / 101

RB Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Trent Brown, New England Patriots
45 / 101

OT Trent Brown, New England Patriots

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT DJ Reader, Cincinnati Bengals
46 / 101

DT DJ Reader, Cincinnati Bengals

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Dorance Armstrong, Dallas Cowboys
47 / 101

EDGE Dorance Armstrong, Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals
48 / 101

OT Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Jermaine Eluemunor, Las Vegas Raiders
49 / 101

OG Jermaine Eluemunor, Las Vegas Raiders

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Chidobe Awuzie, Cincinnati Bengals
50 / 101

CB Chidobe Awuzie, Cincinnati Bengals

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Denico Autry, Tennessee Titans
51 / 101

DL Denico Autry, Tennessee Titans

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Calais Campbell, Atlanta Falcons
52 / 101

DT Calais Campbell, Atlanta Falcons

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Connor Williams, Miami Dolphins
53 / 101

OL Connor Williams, Miami Dolphins

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions
54 / 101

OG Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore Ravens
55 / 101

OG Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore Ravens

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears
56 / 101

WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Steven Nelson, Houston Texans
57 / 101

CB Steven Nelson, Houston Texans

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Kristian Fulton, Tennessee Titans
58 / 101

CB Kristian Fulton, Tennessee Titans

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Drue Tranquill, Kansas City Chiefs
59 / 101

LB Drue Tranquill, Kansas City Chiefs

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 101

LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Adoree' Jackson, New York Giants
61 / 101

CB Adoree' Jackson, New York Giants

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
62 / 101

QB Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

George Walker IV/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Marcus Davenport, Minnesota Vikings
63 / 101

EDGE Marcus Davenport, Minnesota Vikings

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
64 / 101

LB Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles Rams
65 / 101

S Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles Rams

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jeremy Chinn, Carolina Panthers
66 / 101

S Jeremy Chinn, Carolina Panthers

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings
67 / 101

WR K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Yosh Nijman, Green Bay Packers
68 / 101

OT Yosh Nijman, Green Bay Packers

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers
69 / 101

OG Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
K Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
70 / 101

K Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Geno Stone, Baltimore Ravens
71 / 101

S Geno Stone, Baltimore Ravens

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 101

LB Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks
73 / 101

TE Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Leonard Floyd, Buffalo Bills
74 / 101

EDGE Leonard Floyd, Buffalo Bills

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Willie Gay, Kansas City Chiefs
75 / 101

LB Willie Gay, Kansas City Chiefs

Nick Tre. Smith/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB D'Andre Switft, Philadelphia Eagles
76 / 101

RB D'Andre Switft, Philadelphia Eagles

Rich Schultz/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Josey Jewell, Denver Broncos
77 / 101

LB Josey Jewell, Denver Broncos

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers
78 / 101

CB Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
79 / 101

QB Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Geneva Heffernan/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens
80 / 101

WR Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
81 / 101

RB Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jordan Whitehead, New York Jets
82 / 101

S Jordan Whitehead, New York Jets

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens
83 / 101

RB J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
84 / 101

EDGE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals
85 / 101

WR Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints
86 / 101

QB Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Josh Jones, Houston Texans
87 / 101

OT Josh Jones, Houston Texans

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers
88 / 101

S Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts
89 / 101

QB Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Tyrod Taylor, New York Giants
90 / 101

QB Tyrod Taylor, New York Giants

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills
91 / 101

S Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Teair Tart, Tennessee Titans
92 / 101

DT Teair Tart, Tennessee Titans

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Anfernee Jennings, New England Patriots
93 / 101

EDGE Anfernee Jennings, New England Patriots

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Blake Cashman, Houston Texans
94 / 101

LB Blake Cashman, Houston Texans

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT DaQuan Jones, Buffalo Bills
95 / 101

DT DaQuan Jones, Buffalo Bills

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Andrus Peat, New Orleans Saints
96 / 101

OG Andrus Peat, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Ahkello Witherspoon, Los Angeles Rams
97 / 101

CB Ahkello Witherspoon, Los Angeles Rams

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins
98 / 101

DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Devin Singletary, Houston Texans
99 / 101

RB Devin Singletary, Houston Texans

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Donovan Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
100 / 101

OT Donovan Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
101 / 101

WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The outside linebacker market feels like one the Ravens could play in. There are a lot of talented players out there, which means Baltimore could find a bargain early on or still have alluring options in the second or third wave. Multiple free agents also have ties to Chuck Smith.

The guard market is thin and expensive. John Simpson is ranked asNFL.com's fourth-best on the market. Kevin Dotson, who is ranked No. 6, already got a three-year, $48 million extension. Kevin Zeitler is ranked as the 10th-best interior lineman. A low-cost veteran guard seems right but might be hard to find.

It wouldn't surprise me if the Ravens wait until after the draft to make a move at guard. They have Ben Cleveland, Sala Aumavae-Laulu and Andrew Vorhees and will probably draft another guard considering the strength of the position. Patrick Mekari provides a safety net. Baltimore can wait and see.

The Ravens will not sign or trade for one of the big-name wide receivers. You can scratch that off your list right now. If you think guards are expensive, the receiver deals will make you blush. The Ravens will add via the well-stocked draft and maybe a summer veteran.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Expect Patience From Ravens This Offseason

The markets the Ravens will be fishing in could be slow to materialize and bringing back their own free agents will take precedence.
news

50 Words or Less: Why This Is a Critical Combine for Ravens

The Combine isn't just for prospects. Restructures could take the place of void years. This offensive lineman class could shape Baltimore's decisions.
news

50 Words or Less: Will Re-Signing Kevin Zeitler Be Part of Offensive Line Plan?

Lamar Jackson keeps getting fuel from his naysayers. Another Alabama cornerback could be on the Ravens' draft radar. 
news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson Believes 'Sky's the Limit,' and He's Right

Odafe Oweh could be the next Ravens defensive player to break out. Trenton Simpson benefitted from spending his rookie season around Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.
news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Next Step

Lamar Jackson's development was the most important part of 2023, but the Chiefs loss highlighted one area for specific improvement. It's next man up, particularly on defense, but trust has been earned.
news

50 Words or Less: Are the Ravens a Team of Destiny?

Every night this week, I've dreamt about the Ravens. There's no way I'm alone.
news

50 Words or Less: Why the Ravens Should Beat the Texans

The Ravens have had good vibes all week and are motivated from their 2019 defeat.
news

50 Words or Less: The Debate on How to Handle Mark Andrews' Return

Will the Ravens use more two-tight-end sets in the playoffs? John Harbaugh's anti-rust plan was smart. Who I'm rooting for this weekend
news

50 Words or Less: This Is a Pride Game for the Ravens

The attitude difference between 2019 and 2023.
news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Laser-Sharp Focus Is Leading the Ravens

The Ravens defense has changed so much since last year's defensive collapse vs. the Dolphins.
news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson Is Topping His MVP Season

The Ravens' Super Bowl window is open right now. Sunday is another get-right game for a team leader. Jackson's next weather test is wind.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising