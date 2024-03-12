Rumor Mill: Several Ravens Free Agents Headed Elsewhere

Monday, March 11
Malik Harrison Returning to Ravens
It wasn't all departures on Day 1 of the "legal tampering" period. Linebacker Malik Harrison is returning to the Ravens on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
A Ravens third-round pick in 2000, Harrison has become a versatile linebacker who can play inside or outside and set the edge. He is also a core special teams player. He played 14 games, made eight starts, and logged 20 tackles last season.
Ronald Darby Departs for Jacksonville
The Ravens added Ronald Darby in mid-August last year. This year, he found a new team on the first day free agency opened. CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reports that Darby is going to Jacksonville on a two-year deal worth a max of $10 million.
Darby became a key piece of the Ravens' secondary last season, especially when Marlon Humphrey was sidelined by injuries. Darby started seven games and played 40% of the defensive snaps, finishing with 28 tackles and seven passes defensed. He finished with the 45th best coverage grade from Pro Football Focus and a stellar 51.7% reception percentage.
Devin Duvernay to Jacksonville
Odell Beckham Jr. wasn't the first Ravens free-agent wide receiver to land elsewhere. It was Devin Duvernay, who reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with an $8.5 million base salary, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Duvernay was a Pro Bowl returner for the Ravens in 2021 and 2022, but he dealt with a back injury this season that limited him to 13 games. His offensive role shrunk significantly, as he finished with four catches for 18 yards. Tylan Wallace took over as the primary returner when Duvernay was sidelined.
Geno Stone Heading to Cincinnati
Even with a loaded free-agent safety class, Geno Stone was one of the first ones to come off the board. Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz first reported that Stone is going to the rival Cincinnati Bengals on a two-year deal. It's reportedly for $15 million, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Stone led the AFC with seven interceptions last season, including one on the goal-line in a Week 2 win over the Bengals. Now he'll be trying to pick off Lamar Jackson.
Gus Edwards Reuniting With Greg Roman
It didn't take Gus Edwards long to find a new home, as the Ravens running back has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. It would be a reunion with former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The Chargers and new Head Coach Jim Harbaugh are looking to build a strong run game, and new General Manager Joe Hortiz, also formerly of the Ravens, is making it happen.
Edwards came to Baltimore as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and amassed 3,395 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns over the past five seasons. He scored a career-high 13 rushing touchdowns last year.