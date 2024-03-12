Rumor Mill: Several Ravens Free Agents Headed Elsewhere

Gus Edwards Reuniting With Greg Roman

It didn't take Gus Edwards long to find a new home, as the Ravens running back has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. It would be a reunion with former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The Chargers and new Head Coach Jim Harbaugh are looking to build a strong run game, and new General Manager Joe Hortiz, also formerly of the Ravens, is making it happen.