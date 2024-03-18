 Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Thank You to Baltimore

Mar 17, 2024 at 09:01 PM
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The best 100 shots from the Ravens' 2023 season.

Odell Beckham Jr. is thankful for his time in Baltimore, but it sounds like he's moving on.

The free-agent wide receiver, who the Ravens released last week, posted a thank you message on Instagram Sunday evening.

"Swea on everything I appreciate the Flock more than yall could EVER imagine," Beckham wrote, in part. "Did everything I could wit the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for yall."

Beckham posted the second-most receiving yards for the Ravens last season (565), while hauling in 35 passes and three touchdowns. He also had the second-most targets (64) on the team, only trailing rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers.

After the season, the 31-year-old Beckham said he wants to continue playing, and he'll find another team looking for his services. Beckham was sure-handed and made some clutch plays, particularly down the stretch.

The Ravens were Beckham's third team in the past four years, as he returned to the game after taking a year away to recuperate his knee.

"To me, if there is anything I felt about myself – regardless of anybody's opinion or anything like that – is that I know that I can still play football, and I know that I still have [stuff] in the tank," Beckham said.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said at the Combine that was still in touch with Beckham and Head Coach John Harbaugh said was keeping his fingers crossed for a potential return.

"Odell's a great, great guy. I love Odell," DeCosta said. "He's become a great friend of mine and a friend to the Ravens, and I think we'll just kind of assess and see what happens over the next couple of weeks."

