Late for Work 5/1: Ravens Get Straight A's in 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox: "Baltimore got more tremendous value in fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele. The former Missouri offensive tackle was the 53rd-ranked player on the B/R board and could work his way into the starting lineup relatively quickly. Also on Day 3, the Ravens rounded out their draft with potential depth pieces such as tight end Isaiah Likely and cornerback Jayln Armour-Davis. Punter Jordan Stout was scooped up to compete with and potentially replace Sam Koch. In all, it was a great three days for the Ravens, who made 11 picks and landed both high-end talent and possible steals throughout."

The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer: "The Ravens had only [one] first-round pick to start but ended up with three studs, with [Hamilton] and Linderbaum set to have immediate starting impact and Ojabo set up to play off Odafe Oweh well. Jones and Faalele were ideal picks for both fronts. They also managed to add strong depth behind Mark Andrews and a replacement for fading Sam Koch. GM Eric DeCosta built up the volume well to address many positions and made a shrewd move in dealing wide receiver Marquise Brown. They even got some fresh injury contingency for J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards." Grade: A+

New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy: "Forget positional value. The Ravens drafted four with first-round traits over the first 76 picks. Hamilton and Linderbaum were two of the easiest high-end evaluations, and they slipped to No. 14 and No. 25, respectively. Second-rounder Ojabo likely will miss his rookie season (torn Achilles)." Grade: A+

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner: "I feel like it's the Ravens every year for me at this point. Baltimore's willingness to sit there and wait … works nearly every time. Hamilton's fit with new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is insanely good. Hamilton will move all over the place defensively in time with Baltimore, as Macdonald is never afraid to experiment. Ojabo, meanwhile, is the prospect he is today in large part because Macdonald took the Michigan defensive coordinator job and helped him define a role for himself. Ojabo started football late in life and was still very much a tweener when Macdonald arrived. He'll get time to rehab his Achilles injury, and the fit couldn't be better. Adding offensive tackle Daniel Faalele and tight end Isaiah Likely on Day 3 is the most Ravens thing ever. Green Bay also added nice value in this draft."