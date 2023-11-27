Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Chargers

Nov 27, 2023 at 01:02 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

112723scag
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: ILB Roquan Smith, ILB Patrick Queen

The Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts are in from the Ravens' 20-10 victory over the Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" in Los Angeles.

Here's what stood out most:

  • Patrick Queen was PFF's highest-graded linebacker in the NFL in Week 12. His elite 94.2 grade was also the best of his four-year career. Queen finished with seven tackles and one pass defensed and had a crucial forced fumble on Austin Ekeler.
  • Rookie Keaton Mitchell stepped into the lead running back role with 33 snaps, compared to 20 for Justice Hill and 19 for Gus Edwards. Mitchell had nine for 64 yards (7.1 per carry) and caught two passes for 25 yards. Edwards had eight rushes and Hill had five. Mitchell finished with the offense's third-highest grade (76.6) and Hill was just behind him.
  • Cornerback Ronald Darby played every snap for the first time this season, stepping into a full-time role with Marlon Humphrey (calf) sidelined for a second straight game. Rock Ya-Sin did not have a defensive snap. Darby played well, giving up just three catches for 38 yards, per PFF.
  • Odell Beckham Jr. started hot but didn't see a lot of snaps (23) as he played through a shoulder injury. Beckham made three catches for 34 yards and earned the offense's top PFF grade (82.6).
  • Zay Flowers once again carried a heavy load despite getting one day off from practice (hip) last week, playing 94% of the offensive snaps and scoring two touchdowns. Rashod Bateman saw the second-most snaps among the wide receivers (80%).
  • As expected with Mark Andrews out, Isaiah Likely saw a major bump in snaps to 73% of the offensive action. He led the Ravens with four catches for 40 yards and earned a good PFF grade of 68.8. Charlie Kolar played 19 offensive snaps (27%).
  • Kyle Van Noy played the most snaps of any of the outside linebackers (47), which tied his season high. Van Noy had a clutch leaping pass deflection and finished with three tackles.
  • Nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet only played seven defensive snaps, but made the most of it with an interception to end the first half and near sack that forced a Justin Herbert intentional grounding on fourth down near the end of regulation.

