Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Steelers

The Ravens' regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers comes with a couple big asterisks.

First, a handful of Baltimore's best players were either out due to injury or held out for precautionary reasons, including Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr., and Kevin Zeitler.

Second, the horrible weather (rain, wind, and cold) at M&T Bank Stadium had a large impact on the style of play for both teams.