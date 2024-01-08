Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Steelers

The Ravens' regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers comes with a couple big asterisks.

First, a handful of Baltimore's best players were either out due to injury or held out for precautionary reasons, including Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr., and Kevin Zeitler.

Second, the horrible weather (rain, wind, and cold) at M&T Bank Stadium had a large impact on the style of play for both teams.

With that in mind, here's a look at what stood out from the Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts in the Ravens' 17-10 loss in Week 18:

  • Guard Ben Cleveland registered the highest grade on the team with a 91.1. His run blocking grade of 90.9 was by far the best of his career and he gave up just two pressures in 38 pass blocking reps. Cleveland played 100% of the snaps.
  • Rookie linebacker Trenton Simpson got his first significant defensive action (26 snaps) and made the most of it with a sack and two tackles for loss. He earned the defense's third-highest grade.
  • Veteran pass rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy ended the regular season on high notes, each registering a sack and forced fumble despite limited snaps. Clowney tied his career high with 9.5 sacks while Van Noy upped his high to 9. They had the two highest grades on the defense. Odafe Oweh (ankle) played just six snaps before exiting.
  • Starting cornerback Brandon Stephens returned from his ankle injury to play 100% of the snaps, showing he's good to go for the playoffs. He had the defense's sixth-best grade at 72.1.
  • Rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham got four snaps as a wide receiver but wasn't targeted by a pass.
  • Melvin Gordon III only had eight snaps and one fumble. Justice Hill still saw most of the action with 31 snaps to 19 for Gus Edwards, who also fumbled. Hill was targeted by a career-high 10 passes.
  • Wide receiver Nelson Agholor played all 57 snaps. Laquon Treadwell had the second most with 43.
  • The Ravens used tight end Isaiah Likely and fullback Patrick Ricard, two critical offensive players, sparingly with 19 and 12 snaps, respectively. Likely still used his opportunities to score his fifth touchdown in as many games. Charlie Kolar played 70% of the offensive snaps.
  • The Ravens were short-handed at inside linebacker with Smith resting, Malik Harrison (groin) out, and Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) leaving in the second half. That meant Pro Bowler Patrick Queen had to play 51 (82%) of the defensive snaps. "Whenever they need me, I'm ready," Queen said.

