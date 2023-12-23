50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Playing the Grinch Role

2 / 5

Hamilton's matchup against Kittle will be far from the only one he gets, but it may be the most important. Of all the 49ers' weapons, Kittle lines up in the slot most often (35.5% of the time). Kittle not only is second on the team with 865 receiving yards, but a key edge blocker in the pass and run game. He's a physical presence, and the 49ers could try to body up the Ravens' burly second-year safety.