Ravens' Hampered Defense Rallies Behind Playmaking Marcus Peters

The Colts outgained the Ravens, 339-266. They picked up one more first down. But it was Peters and the Ravens' thieving defense – once again – that made the difference. Peters now has three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in eight games this season.

This team, this defense is the best defense in the NFL at causing fumbles. They are the best," Reich said. "Then Marcus Peters, he's the best intercepter guy in the NFL, has been for years. They played to their strength and made two big plays."

The Ravens defense has dominated all season long, but with so many players out of practice this week, it was even more impressive.

Judon, who was another "high-risk close contact," had a team-high seven tackles and the big-time pressure on fourth down to force an incompletion. Rookie linebacker Malik Harrison, who was one of the Ravens who didn't practice all week until Saturday's walk-through, had six tackles as L.J. Fort (finger) sat out. Safety DeShon Elliott and rookie linebacker Patrick Queen were two more who missed practice but also stood out Sunday.

"Everybody who missed this week of practice, they took the preparation at their best and they focused on the film. So it allowed them to come out here and play fast," Peters said.