Ravens Health Status Heading Into Camp

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave a full health report on his team as it heads into training camp.

Here's an update on four players who missed Tuesday's practice, according to Harbaugh:

G/T Jah Reid: Calf re-strain, no return timetable

"He strained it at the end of minicamp, re-strained it a couple of weeks ago, so he is working through a calf strain right now."

G/T Kelechi Osemele: Muscle spasm in his back, return expected this week

"We're just going to take it easy and just make sure we're OK with that, but he is looking really good as we build him through these couple of days. He should be ready to practice very soon, very, very soon, like hopefully tomorrow or Thursday."

WR David Reed: Knee (ACL), training camp return a long-shot

"David, we are going to take slow. We're talking about an ACL that was torn mid-to-late season last year. We've got hopes for David Reed, but if David Reed gets back in training camp, I think that'd be a huge upset, although he actually is looking really good. But, let's just take it slow with an ACL."

DE Pernell McPhee: Minor knee surgery, quick return expected

"Just had a little thing cleaned up in his knee, nothing major on his knee. He had a little personal issue, so he missed about a week of rehab, so we are kind of easing him in slow right now. He should be practicing very, very soon."

A few other Ravens returned to action, however.

Included in the list is Cary Williams, who had a hip procedure this offseason. Williams had been doing individual drills during Organized Team Activities and minicamp, but is now practicing with the full team in 11-on-11 drills.

Williams had a couple nice pass deflections, including one when the offense tried to go deep on him with Tommy Streeter. Williams fell hard to the ground, but didn't show any ill effects. He can now fully enter his competition with Jimmy Smith for a starting cornerback position.

Running back Bernard Pierce returned to practice after leaving during minicamp with a tweaked hamstring. He said it only took a couple days to recover.

Center Matt Birk returned from varicose vein surgery. Doctors told him that it should help his legs feel less fatigued and that they will swell up less. But Birk said the veins didn't cause any problems last year. It was mostly a cosmetic surgery from his perspective.

"My legs are tip-top now," Birk said. "I'm fielding multiple offers to model them both."

It's unknown yet if left tackle Bryant McKinnie will be able to practice once he reports. He was held out of minicamps for conditioning reasons.

He has not arrived in Owings Mills, and isn't required to until tomorrow, so there's been no weigh-in. McKinnie told WNST radio that the Ravens want him at 345 pounds, and he was at 350 when speaking to The Baltimore Sun on July 11.