Ravens Add D'Anton Lynn As Defensive Backs Coach

The Ravens have added a young coach to their staff who grew up watching his father coach in the NFL. D'Anton Lynn has agreed to terms to become Baltimore's new Defensive Backs Coach.
He replaces Jesse Minter, who left to become Vanderbilt's defensive coordinator. Lynn is the third new defensive coach on Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's staff, and he'll work under Martindale and Pass Coordinator Chris Hewitt.
The 31-year-old Lynn is the son of former Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn, who was recently let go by the Chargers and hired as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator. The Ravens will face the Lions next season, which means Lynn will see his father on the opposite sideline.
Lynn, who has six years of NFL coaching experience, was the Houston Texans secondary coach last season after spending two years as their assistant secondary coach. He has also been a defensive assistant with the Buffalo Bills (2015-16) and Chargers (2017).
Lynn becomes the second coach who worked with the Texans last season to join Baltimore's staff. New Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver was Lynn's coordinator in Houston last season.
Lynn played college football at Penn State and had 162 tackles and four interceptions as a cornerback. He made the Jets practice squad as an undrafted free agent in 2012, then played one season in the Canadian Football League before beginning his coaching career as a Jets intern.
Head Coach John Harbaugh has added three coaches over the past three days, as Lynn follows Weaver and Inside Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan.