Ravens Add D'Anton Lynn As Defensive Backs Coach

Lynn, who has six years of NFL coaching experience, was the Houston Texans secondary coach last season after spending two years as their assistant secondary coach. He has also been a defensive assistant with the Buffalo Bills (2015-16) and Chargers (2017).

Lynn becomes the second coach who worked with the Texans last season to join Baltimore's staff. New Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver was Lynn's coordinator in Houston last season.

Lynn played college football at Penn State and had 162 tackles and four interceptions as a cornerback. He made the Jets practice squad as an undrafted free agent in 2012, then played one season in the Canadian Football League before beginning his coaching career as a Jets intern.