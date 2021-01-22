Ravens Hire Rob Ryan As Inside Linebackers Coach

The Ravens have hired a defensive coach from a football family who will look and sound familiar. Rob Ryan, twin brother of former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Rex Ryan, has been named inside linebackers coach.

Ryan replaces Mike Macdonald, who left to become the University of Michigan's defensive coordinator.

A long-time NFL defensive coach, the 58-year-old Ryan has worked for seven teams and has 20 years of experience as an assistant coach. He was a defensive coordinator for four NFL teams (Raiders, Browns, Cowboys, Saints) from 2004-2015.

"Rob is a proven NFL coach who brings extensive experience to the Ravens," Head Coach John Harbaugh stated. "In addition to his passion for the game, he has an outstanding ability to connect with and teach players."

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale worked with Ryan for five seasons (2004-08) on the Raiders' coaching staff when Ryan was the defensive coordinator. Martindale was Ryan's linebackers coach, and the two have remained very good friends.

Ryan most recently served as Washington's inside linebackers coach in 2019. He took last season off and also sat out for two years in 2017 and 2018 after coaching alongside his brother in Buffalo in 2016.

With the Ravens, Ryan will work with an inside linebacker corps that includes two talented young players who were drafted last season, Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison. The Ravens also have veteran starter L.J. Fort and Chris Board is a restricted free agent.

Ryan won two Super Bowls (2001,2002) as a linebackers coach with the New England Patriots, and he has a demonstrative personality similar to his brother Rex, who spent nine seasons on Baltimore's staff (1999-2008) and was Head Coach John Harbaugh's first defensive coordinator.