Ravens Impressed With Maryland's Stefon Diggs, Deon Long

Apr 12, 2015 at 02:02 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host


The Ravens may not have to venture far to find a talented receiver in this year's draft.

Eric DeCosta has spent plenty of time at Byrd Stadium over the last few years watching talented receivers Stefon Diggs and Deon Long, and the Ravens assistant general manager likes what he sees.

"We know a lot about those guys and I think they'd be good prospects in the NFL," DeCosta said. "I've had a chance to watch those guys a lot."

Diggs was a blue-chip prospect out of high school who declared for the NFL Draft after three years at Maryland. He's projected as a mid-round prospect after injuries limited his production during his college career, but he still has the ability to make an impact at the next level.

"He's a very dynamic young man with the ball in his hands," Terps Head Coach Randy Edsall said. "He's able to contribute in a lot of different ways to your club, not only as a wide receiver and a punt and kickoff returner."

Diggs finished his college career with 150 catches for 2,227 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland native decided to stay close to home to play college ball despite offers from schools around the country, and he loves the idea of getting drafted by Baltimore.

"I've had conversations with the Ravens, especially at the combine," Diggs said. "Everybody knows I would love to stay home. I would love to play for one of the hometown teams."

Long is another local product* * who went to Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C. He's projected as a late-round draft pick or potentially an undrafted prospect.

Long also dealt with injuries in college, including a broken leg at the end of his junior season. He returned from the injury to catch 51 passes for 575 and two touchdowns last year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How the Ravens Could Go in a Different Direction at Tight End

In the Ravens' first game without Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely showed off his athleticism.
news

Late for Work: Pundit Believes Justin Madubuike Is Part of the Defensive Player of the Year Discussion

Rest should help Ronnie Stanley's knee. Kyle Hamilton draws All-Pro nods. Pundits discuss playoff projections.
news

Ravens Bye-Week Checklist

The Ravens are excelling in many areas, but here's what they can improve down the stretch.
news

Mailbag: What to Expect From Ronnie Stanley After Bye

What happened on an odd Patrick Queen play? Who is the biggest surprise player at the bye? What's the top draft need?
news

Power Rankings: One Pundit Keeps No. 1 Seed Ravens Outside Top Five

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has the Ravens at No. 6 in his Week 13 power rankings.
news

Late for Work: Fox Sports' Nick Wright 'Not Buying Ravens As a Real Super Bowl Team'

Is Kyle Hamilton 'the ultimate Travis Kelce stopper?' Ravens' coaching decisions receive both praise and criticism.
news

Ravens Eye View: Kyle Hamilton Does It All vs. Chargers

Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith were back to their dominant form. Pash rush moves were on full display. Why the Ravens struggled on third down.
news

Tee Martin: Lamar Jackson Has Elevated His Film Study

Healthier Marcus Williams will be key during the stretch run. Zay Flowers' learning has impressed. Travis Jones is becoming a bigger power factor.
news

Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr. Among 25 Semifinalists for Hall of Fame Induction

Former Ravens wide receivers Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith Sr. are among 25 modern-era semifinalists for induction into the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
news

Late for Work: Fox Sports Pundit Doubles Down on Ravens As Super Bowl Winner

Jadeveon Clowney was one of the NFL's best offseason additions. Two Ravens are named to ESPN's All-Youngster Team.
news

Bye Week Should Be Beneficial for Ronnie Stanley's Knee

Justin Tucker's routine was rushed on his missed field goal against the Chargers. Why Zay Flowers didn't take a knee before his late touchdown. John Harbaugh explains why he decided to give the players the entire bye week off.
news

David Ojabo Undergoes Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Second year outside linebacker David Ojabo underwent season-ending knee surgery to repair a partially torn ACL. John Harbaugh still hopes Tyus Bowser will return this season. 
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising