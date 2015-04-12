Ravens Impressed With Maryland's Stefon Diggs, Deon Long





The Ravens may not have to venture far to find a talented receiver in this year's draft.

Eric DeCosta has spent plenty of time at Byrd Stadium over the last few years watching talented receivers Stefon Diggs and Deon Long, and the Ravens assistant general manager likes what he sees.

"We know a lot about those guys and I think they'd be good prospects in the NFL," DeCosta said. "I've had a chance to watch those guys a lot."

Diggs was a blue-chip prospect out of high school who declared for the NFL Draft after three years at Maryland. He's projected as a mid-round prospect after injuries limited his production during his college career, but he still has the ability to make an impact at the next level.

"He's a very dynamic young man with the ball in his hands," Terps Head Coach Randy Edsall said. "He's able to contribute in a lot of different ways to your club, not only as a wide receiver and a punt and kickoff returner."

Diggs finished his college career with 150 catches for 2,227 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland native decided to stay close to home to play college ball despite offers from schools around the country, and he loves the idea of getting drafted by Baltimore.

"I've had conversations with the Ravens, especially at the combine," Diggs said. "Everybody knows I would love to stay home. I would love to play for one of the hometown teams."

Long is another local product* * who went to Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C. He's projected as a late-round draft pick or potentially an undrafted prospect.