Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson Active for Ravens vs. Saints

With Flowers and Lane out, rookie Elijah Sarratt will make his NFL debut. He was a healthy scratch last week. Rashod Bateman steps into the lead wide receiver spot, but Baltimore feels confident in its other weapons, also including Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester and veteran Chris Moore.

The Ravens brought Lichtenhan up from the practice squad just in case Stanley couldn't go. But after injuries limited him earlier in his career, Stanley has missed just one start the past two seasons.

Emery Jones Jr. will be the backup at both guard spots. He was inactive last week with Vorhees suited up, but the Ravens flipped it this week. Jones provides more insurance at offensive tackle since he plays both spots.

Madubuike (neck) and Buchanan (knee) will have to wait at least another week to make their debuts after coming back from season-ending injuries. They have yet to log a practice with full participation.