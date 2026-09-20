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Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson Active for Ravens vs. Saints

Sep 20, 2026 at 11:42 AM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

T Ronnie Stanley
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ronnie Stanley

The Ravens don't have two of their top wide receivers, but their starting offensive line is intact for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) and left guard John Simpson (groin) will play in the home opener after both had just one limited practice this week.

That bodes well for a run game led by Derrick Henry, which the Ravens could lean on with wide receivers Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist – injured reserve) out.

The Ravens' inactives versus the Saints are as follows:

  • WR Zay Flowers
  • QB Joe Fagnano (3rd QB)
  • ILB Teddye Buchanan
  • G Andrew Vorhees
  • T Gerad Lichtenhan
  • DT Nnamdi Madubuike

Outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson will play despite a reported broken finger. He will reportedly play with a cast on his hand as he looks for his first sack as a Raven. Hendrickson had eight pressures last week and will be a big part of making Saints second-year quarterback Tyler Shough uncomfortable.

With Flowers and Lane out, rookie Elijah Sarratt will make his NFL debut. He was a healthy scratch last week. Rashod Bateman steps into the lead wide receiver spot, but Baltimore feels confident in its other weapons, also including Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester and veteran Chris Moore.

The Ravens brought Lichtenhan up from the practice squad just in case Stanley couldn't go. But after injuries limited him earlier in his career, Stanley has missed just one start the past two seasons.

Emery Jones Jr. will be the backup at both guard spots. He was inactive last week with Vorhees suited up, but the Ravens flipped it this week. Jones provides more insurance at offensive tackle since he plays both spots.

Madubuike (neck) and Buchanan (knee) will have to wait at least another week to make their debuts after coming back from season-ending injuries. They have yet to log a practice with full participation.

The Saints are close to full strength against the Ravens. Star wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) and pass rusher Chase Young (calf) will both play.

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