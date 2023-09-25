Update on Ravens' Mounting Injuries, Another Addition to IR

The Ravens' injury situation could improve later this week with the return of some players, but it got worse before it got better.

Baltimore placed wide receiver Tylan Wallace on injured reserve Monday. Wallace suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Colts. He'll have to miss a minimum of four games.

That's a shot to the Ravens' special teams unit, which already needed some improvement after a tough start to the season. While Wallace had played just one offensive snap in the first three games, he is a key special teams contributor.

The Ravens re-signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to fill the open 53-man roster spot.

Running back Gus Edwards (concussion protocol), outside linebacker David Ojabo (ankle), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (hamstring), and safety Geno Stone (ribs) also didn't finish Sunday's game.

Head Coach John Harbaugh didn't have many updates on any of the three by his Monday afternoon press conference.

He said Edwards is still being evaluated and he's not sure where he's at in the process. Same for Ojabo, as Harbaugh added, "we'll where it's at." After the game, Bateman said he felt fine.

"[My hamstring] just got a little tight," he said. "Our training staff did a good job taking care of me. We'll get it checked out tomorrow."

The Ravens are especially thin at outside linebacker and running back, as Odafe Oweh (ankle) and Justice Hill (foot) are also out, in addition to J.K. Dobbins suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1.

Rookie fourth-round outside linebacker Tavius Robinson had to play 55 defensive snaps and Jeremiah Moon played 46 in his first career NFL game. At running back, the Ravens were left trying to close out the game with a 1-2 punch of Melvin Gordon III and Kenyan Drake, who were both activated from the practice squad. Drake was signed last week.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), safety Marcus Williams (pectoral), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) were also out for Sunday's loss against the Colts.

Harbaugh did not give any definitive update on when they could return.

"We don't feel like it's too much to bare," Harbaugh said. "Absolutely not. We have guys that can get the job done. But it's definitely relevant. It's definitely something that we're contending with. We have to. It's where we're at right now.