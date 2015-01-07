Ravens Kept Steve Smith From Joining Patriots





Before getting to Baltimore, Smith said that he talked with Belichick about their interest in signing him.

"We had a conversation that indicated that [the Patriots] were very interested in me," Smith said on March 14. "And I was also open to going there as well, but I really felt like after sitting here that this is the place that I felt would best fit me, and they convinced me that I would fit in here very well."

Smith and the Ravens were a near perfect match from the start, and he had a resurgent season during his first year in Baltimore. He led the team with 79 catches for 1,065 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season, and hehad a big game last week with five catches for 101 yards.

"He's another good player, another weapon for them," Belichick said. "He's made plays at all three levels – short, intermediate, deep. Former returner, he has good run skills. He's dangerous at all three levels."

The Patriots had plenty of praise for the 35-year-old receiver, including from veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis who could spend much of the day matched up against him.

"His age is what it is on paper, but he's still electrifying," Revis said. "He'll make big plays. He's very savvy. He's very smart, and he's a big-time impact player on their team."

When told about Revis' comments, Smith had kind words to throw back across the aisle.

"That's awesome. Thanks Revis," he said with smile.

"I think that's a great compliment. I'll take that. I respect the heck out of him. He's a guy that I don't anticipate any nonsense with. He doesn't anticipate any nonsense with me. It will be a great veteran game."

When asked if Revis is still one of the best shutdown cornerbacks in the game, Smith had another classic retort.