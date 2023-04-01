50 Words Or Less: Wise to Work on Contingency Plans While Hoping for the Best

The Ravens are back from the NFL Owners Meetings and it was, once again, a wild week.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

Every new development in the Lamar Jackson situation seems to bring no real change. The draft is the next possible inflection point, as teams will either get their quarterback of the future or not. That's when clubs make their moves, while this is a time when they mask their intentions.

It's fair to point to Deebo Samuel's trade request from the 49ers and contract extension three months later as a possible outcome for the Ravens-Jackson negotiations, as The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer wrote this week. When money is the issue, it can sometimes be worked out. And time can help.