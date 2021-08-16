Ravens Launch Flock Fitness Challenge With Under Armour

The Ravens and Under Armour have teamed up to launch the Flock Fitness Challenge for fans.

Fans who use the UA MapMyFitness app to record at least 12 workouts between Aug. 16 and Sept. 15 will have a chance to win an autographed football and $100 Under Armour gift card.

There's no purchase necessary. The only rules are that workouts must be a minimum of 30 minutes each and maximum of four hours. Only one workout per day counts towards the challenge.

Workouts include any type of activity within the UA MapMyFitness app, giving fans a chance to break away from the routine and explore more than 800 activity types on MapMyFitness.