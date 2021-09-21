Ravens Launch 'The Purple Chair Podcast'

The Ravens have added another podcast to their stable, as the team launched "The Purple Chair Podcast" Tuesday morning.

Host Cassie Calvert introduces fans to the Ravens organization in a new way, featuring voices you may not have heard from before.

"There are many smart and dynamic women in and around this organization who have unique stories to tell and fresh perspectives," Calvert said. "I'm really excited that this podcast will introduce Ravens fans to their team in a new way!"