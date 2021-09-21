Ravens Launch 'The Purple Chair Podcast'

The Ravens have added another podcast to their stable, as the team launched "The Purple Chair Podcast" Tuesday morning.
Host Cassie Calvert introduces fans to the Ravens organization in a new way, featuring voices you may not have heard from before.
"There are many smart and dynamic women in and around this organization who have unique stories to tell and fresh perspectives," Calvert said. "I'm really excited that this podcast will introduce Ravens fans to their team in a new way!"
The first episode features an interview with Lacie DeCosta, the wife of Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta. Lacie talks about her family's deep history and love of the Ravens, interacting with fans on social media and much more.
Episode One: "First Family of Football" with Lacie DeCosta
Future episodes will feature women working in the business and football side of the Ravens organization, player wives, player moms, Ingrid and Alison Harbaugh, Renee Bisciotti and more.
"The Purple Chair Podcast" is the fifth podcast launched by the team, joining "The Lounge", "Black in the NFL", "What Happened to That Guy?" and "Man of the Crowd" in the Ravens Podcast Network.