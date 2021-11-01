Ravens LB Malik Harrison Hit With Stray Bullet in Calf

Nov 01, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110121-Harrison
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Malik Harrison

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison was hit with a stray bullet in the left calf Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, the team announced Monday.

Harrison received medical care for the non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital and returned to Baltimore today.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he has not had a chance to speak with Harrison yet as he's in the process of getting the injury evaluated by doctors.

"I don't think it's severe at all," Harbaugh said. "I'm optimistic that it's going to be OK. I feel bad for the situation, happy that he's OK. I'm very grateful that he's OK and not hurt worse. Anything can happen. It's just a tough situation."

Harrison will miss some time on the field, as he's been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

The second-year linebacker out of Ohio State is a Columbus, Ohio native. The Ravens were on their Week 8 bye, allowing players to get a break before the final 10 games of the regular season.

Harrison has played in all seven Ravens games this season, including five starts, and has made 22 tackles. He has played a fewer percentage of defensive snaps each of the past three weeks, including 17% against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

Josh Bynes has stepped into the starting MIKE linebacker role next to Patrick Queen, who has shifted to WILL linebacker. Fellow inside linebacker Chris Board saw 35% of the defensive snaps against the Bengals and the Ravens also have second-year linebacker Kristian Welch, who has been a key special teams player but has seen just one defensive snap so far this season.

