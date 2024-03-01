 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens Help Kick Off Lights On! Program in Baltimore

Mar 01, 2024 at 11:20 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown with BPD and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon M. Scott.
Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown with BPD and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

The Ravens have once again stepped up to help Baltimore City residents and take another step forward on social justice.

This week, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon M. Scott and the Baltimore City Police Department (BPD) announced a partnership with Lights On! – a community-driven program with the mission to strengthen police/community relationship and help keep the streets safer.

The Ravens made a $20,000 donation to help get the program off the ground and have now committed more than $10 million to social justice programs in recent years.

Through the program, when a BPD officer is engaging in a routine traffic stop involving a mechanical violation (such as a burned out light bulb or broken turn signal), instead of issuing a ticket for the violation, the officer can provide a voucher for free repair at a participating local auto repair shop.

"Rebuilding trust between law enforcement and our neighborhoods is one of our key priorities – and partnerships like this one with Lights On! and the Baltimore Ravens help us do exactly that," Mayor Scott said. "We want to make sure everyone has access to needed resources to get necessary repairs and keep our roadway and residents safe. This program adds one more tool for our department to serve residents in the best way possible, and I'm looking forward to seeing the positive results in what I hope is just a first partnership with one of our districts." 

Lights On! will launch in the Eastern District and expand to the entire City of Baltimore in the coming months. The program has partnered with 163 law enforcement agencies across 21 states and has had more than 10,000 vouchers redeemed so far.

Ravens President Sashi Brown called it a "tremendous program that's been proven nationwide."

"We believe heavily in supporting the folks on the front line with our Baltimore Police Department, but also our communities," Brown said. "There are ways and programs out there to do both at the same time and this is an example of that.

"I'm so grateful for the support of the greatest NFL team there is, the Baltimore Ravens, and their generous donation to bring Lights On! to Baltimore," Mayor Scott said. "We have so much more work to do, but I'm grateful for all the great partners that we have in the city that are stepping up to help Baltimore be safer, including our Ravens."

Related Content

news

Ravens Like the Receiver Class, But What's Their Flavor?

The Ravens could augment their receiver corps with another young talent in the draft.
news

Late for Work: Free-Agent Matchmaker Has Saquon Barkley Going to Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr. Returning to Giants

Two under-the-radar free-agent running backs who could interest Baltimore. The Ravens have experience rebuilding the offensive line, but they may need to take 'bigger swings' this time.
news

Five Cornerback Prospects to Know

The Ravens are always on the lookout for cornerbacks and this year's draft is deep at the position.
news

J.K. Dobbins Is Running Again Following Achilles Tear

Pending free agent running back J.K. Dobbins posted a video of himself running on social media.
news

Maryland Native Chop Robinson Wants to Sack Lamar Jackson, Or Be His Teammate

Jadeveon Clowney's agent sends a positive message to John Harbaugh. Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean shares a bond with Tyler Linderbaum and Geno Stone. Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter thinks joining the Ravens and reuniting with Todd Monken would be fun.
news

Andrew Vorhees Is 'Thankful' After Last Year's Combine Knee Injury

Ravens guard Andrew Vorhees had a redshirt rookie season after suffering a torn ACL at last year's Combine.
news

Five Edge Prospects to Know

Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy are pending free agents, raising the possibility that Baltimore will take an edge rusher in this year's draft.
news

Late for Work: Surging Salary Cap Will Help Ravens Build Around Lamar Jackson's Huge Contract

Mel Kiper Jr. mocks Georgia cornerback to the Ravens. Pundit says Florida State wide receiver is the ideal first-round pick for the Ravens. Kyle Van Noy says he didn't leave his house for a week after AFC Championship loss.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Offensive Line Is Overwhelming Focus

Strengthening the offensive line to protect Lamar Jackson is an offseason priority for the Ravens, and the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine will provide a good look at options.
news

Mailbag: What Are the Chances of Getting Derrick Henry?

Why hasn't Justin Madubuike been signed yet? Who is the Ravens' top restructure candidate? How will the Ravens address cornerback?
news

John Harbaugh Embraces Challenge of Coaching Staff Changes

John Harbaugh embraced the challenge of hiring new coaches and received input from Nick Saban during the process.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising