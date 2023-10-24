Ravens Eye View: Why Baltimore's Passing Attack Is Taking Off

Fifth TD drive: 4 plays, 94 yards

The Ravens didn't take their foot off the gas pedal at the start of the second half, as they punched in another touchdown early in the third quarter.

Edwards kicked it off with an 80-yard catch and run. This one looked similar to the other two plays where Jackson started running only to pass, but it didn't seem to be draw up that way. It seems Jackson was supposed to run to the left but didn't like what he saw with a defender crashing down and adlibbed the other way, finding Edwards leaking out and wide open.