Regardless of Ronnie Stanley's Health, Ravens Looking to Draft Offensive Tackle 'At Some Point'

The addition of Moses, coupled with the Ravens' draft position at No. 14, could lessen the likelihood they will draft an offensive tackle in the first round unless Evan Neal of Alabama fell out of the top 10, or Charles Cross of Mississippi State was still on the board. In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay had Cross going No. 13 to the Texans, one spot ahead of the Ravens.

Another first-round offensive tackle who has been linked to the Ravens is Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa, who opened eyes during Senior Bowl week by manhandling defensive linemen with a nasty disposition.

"I don't see any reason why he (Penning) can't be a rookie starter," NFL Network's Charles Davis said during the NFL Combine. "He's got good footwork. He plays with power. He's got an edge to him, a nastiness. It means something to him to try and dominate people."

However, if Stanley is healthy and Moses starts at right tackle, would the Ravens burn a first-round pick on a tackle who may not play much next season? The Ravens may choose to attack another position in Round 1, then use a Day 2 or Day 3 pick on an offensive tackle. Some possibilities include Daniel Faalele of Minnesota, Abraham Lucas of Washington State, Max Mitchell of Louisiana and Nicholas Petit-Frere of Ohio State.

"We try to protect ourselves as best as we can," DeCosta said. "One of the ways that we did that was with Morgan Moses. We knew we had Ja'Wuan James on the team. We feel good about Ja'Wuan, [and] we've been impressed with what we've seen so far.