Trevor Penning's Nasty Edge Could Play Well in Baltimore

Mar 03, 2022 at 04:31 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

030322-Penning
Charlie Neibergall/AP Photos
Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) looks to make a block during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Trevor Penning doesn't apologize for competing with a mean streak. He grates on opponents and it's absolutely intentional. If the Ravens draft Penning to fortify their offensive line, you get the feeling he will relish playing in the rugged AFC North.

"Teams that want that kind of nasty edge? It's a huge part of my game," Penning said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"You want to make the defender across from you feel it. You want him at the end of the day to be exhausted. He wants to get on that flight, get the hell out of there.

"I think it's just a switch you've got to have to play football. Especially the offensive line. Playing very nasty, I believe, is how O-line has to be played. You want to make that guy across from you hate to go against you. You want to see the fear in his eyes."

Penning often smiles when he talks trash and his personality seems suited for a future in professional wrestling. But his immediate focus is on the NFL, and with the Ravens looking to add physicality and depth at offensive tackle, Penning is a popular choice for Baltimore in mock drafts.

Mel Kiper of ESPN has the Ravens selecting Penning after they trade down from No. 14 to No. 18. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has Baltimore taking Penning at No. 14 for a variety of reasons.

"He's huge," Jeremiah said. "They just love collecting big human beings. You can go all the way to (Jonathan) Ogden, to Zeus (Orlando Brown Sr.), to Zeus Jr. (Orlando Brown Jr.) Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, we could go on forever. They love big dudes. This is a big powerful guy, who in the run game can just move people.

"We see all the video of him playing tackle. He can play guard as well, too. He did a little bit of that at the Senior Bowl. He's just got a nasty temperament. I think with this Ravens offense, being able to move people is key. This guy uproots people and moves people at the line of scrimmage. This guy's going to put you in the ground."

At Northern Iowa, Penning blossomed into a star and became a nightmare for defensive linemen. He's serious about football, but likes to have fun. Watching horror movies before games helps to get Penning in a ferocious mindset. The tradition started when the Panthers had a road trip on Halloween Night and Penning needed to kill time on a five-hour bus ride. He decided to binge on Netflix and stumbled across the movie "Saw", and Penning was hooked.

"I had never seen it before," Penning said. "It was pretty good. Literally within 10 minutes, our center was sitting right behind me. It kind of spread across the team."

Listed at 6-foot-7, 322 pounds, Penning can be an intimidating presence but wasn't always that way. He was more than 100 pounds lighter five years ago.

"I was like 210 as a (high school) junior," said Penning, a native of Clear Lake, Iowa. "I've looked back at some pictures and wow, I was a twig. Tall, skinny, no muscle on me. By my senior year I started to bulk up a little bit, but Iowa and Iowa State had pretty much locked up their recruiting classes."

It all worked out for Penning, who is expected to be a first-round pick. The Ravens are looking for more tackle depth and Penning could fit as a starter at right tackle, a backup swing tackle, or even a starting left tackle if All-Pro Ronnie Stanley has not fully recovered from ankle surgery by Week 1.

Penning's stock rose after a strong week at the Senior Bowl, where he proved he could stand out against the top defensive linemen in college football. Those who didn't know anything about Penning prior to Senior Bowl week noticed when he started tossing defensive linemen around during one-on-one drills.

"It really shows it doesn't matter where you play – FBS, FCS, Division III – if you're good, you're good," Penning said. "I want to show I can translate my game from the FCS level to the NFL. The Senior Bowl is a great upgrade from what I was playing. Not as much as some of you guys think. There's some really good players at the FCS. But going to that NFL level, the next step, you have to be ready for it."

Penning looks and acts the part. It's not hard to imagine him throwing nasty blocks next season to spring J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, or Lamar Jackson for positive yards. There are times when Penning has to pinch himself, but he has earned the spotlight at the Combine and plans to make the most of it.

"To think I'd be in this situation five years ago? Insane," Penning said. "It just shows how much work I've put in."

Related Content

news

Center Tyler Linderbaum Presents Intriguing Debate for Ravens

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum isn't one of the biggest centers at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he's definitely one of the best.
news

Late for Work 3/3: Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray Taking Vastly Different Approaches to Next Contracts

Eric DeCosta believes Rashod Bateman will make a 'big, big jump next year.' Free-agent defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is named a good fit for the Ravens. Should the Ravens trade up to land safety Kyle Hamilton?
news

Eric DeCosta Hopes Calais Campbell Returns to Ravens

Calais Campbell has decided not to retire, and General Manager Eric DeCosta wants the pending free agent back with the Ravens.
news

Eric DeCosta Gives Positive Update on Ronnie Stanley

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley is "excited" about his recovery from ankle surgery according to General Manager Eric DeCosta.
news

Eric DeCosta 'Very, Very Confident' J.K. Dobbins Will Be Back to Rookie Form

J.K. Dobbins was going to be a huge part of the Ravens offense before his knee injury, but the DeCostas have seen his rehab up close.
news

Eric DeCosta's Update on Lamar Jackson's Contract Extension

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he envisions Lamar Jackson being a very big part of the team years from now.
news

LeBron James Has Big Respect for John Harbaugh (And Harbs Responds)

When Lamar Jackson appeared on 'The Shop' with LeBron James, the two talked about Head Coach John Harbaugh.
news

Mailbag: Is Tyler Linderbaum a Good Fit for the Ravens?

How likely is it that the Ravens trade up? Are the Ravens going to add to Lamar Jackson's weapons? How cool is it that LeBron James likes John Harbaugh?
news

Late for Work 3/2: Opportunity for 2022 Draft to Be Eric DeCosta's 'Magnum Opus'

A pundit says Lamar Jackson's contract extension would be done by now if he had an agent. The Ravens are ranked No. 2 on a list of teams most likely to improve in 2022. Looking at key members of the Ravens' class of pending free agents.
news

Combine News & Notes: Charles Davis Likes Trevor Penning's Fit For Ravens

news

Ravens 2022 Scouting Combine Preview; Five Players to Watch

Get the schedule of events, important storylines, prospects to watch and more.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising