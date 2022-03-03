Trevor Penning's Nasty Edge Could Play Well in Baltimore

At Northern Iowa, Penning blossomed into a star and became a nightmare for defensive linemen. He's serious about football, but likes to have fun. Watching horror movies before games helps to get Penning in a ferocious mindset. The tradition started when the Panthers had a road trip on Halloween Night and Penning needed to kill time on a five-hour bus ride. He decided to binge on Netflix and stumbled across the movie "Saw", and Penning was hooked.

"I had never seen it before," Penning said. "It was pretty good. Literally within 10 minutes, our center was sitting right behind me. It kind of spread across the team."

Listed at 6-foot-7, 322 pounds, Penning can be an intimidating presence but wasn't always that way. He was more than 100 pounds lighter five years ago.

"I was like 210 as a (high school) junior," said Penning, a native of Clear Lake, Iowa. "I've looked back at some pictures and wow, I was a twig. Tall, skinny, no muscle on me. By my senior year I started to bulk up a little bit, but Iowa and Iowa State had pretty much locked up their recruiting classes."

It all worked out for Penning, who is expected to be a first-round pick. The Ravens are looking for more tackle depth and Penning could fit as a starter at right tackle, a backup swing tackle, or even a starting left tackle if All-Pro Ronnie Stanley has not fully recovered from ankle surgery by Week 1.

Penning's stock rose after a strong week at the Senior Bowl, where he proved he could stand out against the top defensive linemen in college football. Those who didn't know anything about Penning prior to Senior Bowl week noticed when he started tossing defensive linemen around during one-on-one drills.

"It really shows it doesn't matter where you play – FBS, FCS, Division III – if you're good, you're good," Penning said. "I want to show I can translate my game from the FCS level to the NFL. The Senior Bowl is a great upgrade from what I was playing. Not as much as some of you guys think. There's some really good players at the FCS. But going to that NFL level, the next step, you have to be ready for it."

Penning looks and acts the part. It's not hard to imagine him throwing nasty blocks next season to spring J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, or Lamar Jackson for positive yards. There are times when Penning has to pinch himself, but he has earned the spotlight at the Combine and plans to make the most of it.