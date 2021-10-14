Ravens Looking to Tackle Defensive Issues

The Ravens are not shying away from defensive issues that need to be tackled.

It's uncharacteristic to see the Ravens ranked 24th in overall defense heading into Week 6 of the NFL season. But that's Baltimore's situation, after giving up 513 yards of offense against the Indianapolis Colts on "Monday Night Football."

It was the first time the Ravens surrendered more than 500 yards since September of 2020, and it took a virtuoso comeback led by Lamar Jackson for the Ravens to escape with a 31-25 overtime win.

Poor tackling and inconsistent pass defense against running backs, tight ends and screen passes has led to Baltimore yielding huge plays. A glaring indication of Baltimore's problems came in the first series against the Colts, when on third-and-15 Jonathan Taylor took a screen in the flat from Carson Wentz and went 76 yards untouched for a touchdown.

Now the Ravens are preparing to face the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) on Sunday, led by a talented young quarterback in Justin Herbert who is setting the NFL ablaze. Herbert has thrown for more yards this season than anyone except Tom Brady, Derek Carr and Matthew Stafford, and only Patrick Mahomes (16) and Brady (15) have thrown more touchdown passes than Herbert (13).

Are the Ravens ready for that? Their defense won't shy away from the challenge, entering this game with something to prove.

"We didn't play to our standard defensively," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said. "I think everybody's well aware of that. But I think the thing that impresses me about this defense is, just their will to win at the end of the game. Their intensity and how they finish these games. It shouldn't go unrecognized. There was never any quit in any individual.

"Do we need to work on our angles? Yes. Do we need to finish some tackles? Yes, and we're constantly working on it. Every week's going to be a new challenge and this is going to be a big one."

Baltimore's inside linebackers have been under scrutiny as both Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison struggled against the Colts. As the game progressed, Chris Board's playing time increased while Queen and Harrison saw less action. Queen played a season-low 72% of the defensive snaps, Harrison played a season-low 26.1%, while Board has played at least 46% of the snaps the past two weeks.

Baltimore has missed the veteran presence of inside linebacker L.J. Fort, lost for the season with a knee injury. The Ravens hoped Queen and Harrison would take their games to the next level in their second seasons, and while it could happen, it hasn't yet. Queen and Harrison have both been guilty of overrunning plays, or being a split-second slow to read and react. Queen has been one of the main culprits of missed tackles.