The Breakdown: The Ravens Sinned By Not Slamming Door on Saints

Straying from Derrick Henry in the second half can be dangerous.

In the first half, Henry appeared on his way to another big game with 11 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 22 yards. But in the second half, Henry had just five carries for 17 yards, and one catch for a 3-yard loss.

The Ravens only had four drives in the second half, and they were forced to throw on their final possession after they fell behind with under two minutes to play. But Baltimore has been down this road before – not finishing the game with Henry and not getting a victory.

In the fourth quarter with the score tied at 17, the Ravens had third-and-1 from their own 35 and took a deep shot downfield. Jackson's pass intended for Chris Moore was broken up by Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. The Ravens punted and the Saints proceeded to drive nine plays, 68 yards for the winning touchdown with 1:32 left to play.

Henry said had no qualms with Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle not calling for No. 22 on third-and-1.

"We're going to ride with 'Dec' whatever he calls," Henry said. "He wanted to take a shot and it didn't work out this time."

Henry said the Saints didn't make any second-half adjustments that prevented the Ravens from running more. But with Flowers not playing and Jackson sacked twice in the second half, the Ravens were shut out during the final 18 minutes of the game. Henry didn't get the ball, and the Ravens didn't find other ways to make the Saints pay