Ravens Bring Back Mascots Edgar and Allan

"The big thing that I want you guys to understand is this is a major commitment on our part as an organization," DeCosta told Edgar and Allan in his office. "This position is really important, obviously, and we've determined that you two guys are really the two best guys for this position."

Edgar and Allan will be introduced out of the tunnel before Sunday's home opener against the Miami Dolphins and will still serve the same functions that Poe has over the years, at community events, festivals, parades, birthday parties, weddings, Purple Friday Caravans, and everywhere in between.