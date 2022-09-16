Ravens Bring Back Mascots Edgar and Allan

After 14 years in retirement, Edgar and Allan are coming back as the Ravens' mascots for the 2022 season.
The Ravens unveiled their plan to bring back the team's former mascots to step in for Poe, who suffered a season-ending injury to his drumstick in the Ravens' preseason finale on Aug. 27.
Edgar, Allan and Poe hatched in 1998, coming out of eggs on the field of M&T Bank Stadium. The brothers delighted audiences for a decade together before Edgar and Allan's retirement.
Now they're back on a one-year contract only as Poe, a 10-time Pro Bowler, recovers. General Manager Eric DeCosta was impressed with the workouts of other mascots but opted for a reunion with two familiar birds. Edgar and Allan will wear their original jerseys of No. 101 and No. 102, respectively.
"The big thing that I want you guys to understand is this is a major commitment on our part as an organization," DeCosta told Edgar and Allan in his office. "This position is really important, obviously, and we've determined that you two guys are really the two best guys for this position."
Edgar and Allan will be introduced out of the tunnel before Sunday's home opener against the Miami Dolphins and will still serve the same functions that Poe has over the years, at community events, festivals, parades, birthday parties, weddings, Purple Friday Caravans, and everywhere in between.
"We're thrilled that we were able to reach Edgar and Allan and convince them to come out of retirement," said Sr. Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs. "While they were reluctant, they were more than willing to consider a return to the sidelines while their sibling Poe recuperates. We're excited to have them back and expect them to entertain our fans to the very high standard that Poe set."
Check out the return of Ravens mascots Edgar and Allan, who will fill in for injured Poe during the 2022 season.