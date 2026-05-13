Ravens' Five Most Anticipated Matchups of 2026

Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

Expect both games against the Bengals to be critical in the AFC North race.

Baltimore's trip to Cincinnati will have special meaning for outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson, who left the Bengals to sign with the Ravens this offseason.

Hendrickson would love to make life miserable for quarterback Joe Burrow in a triumphant return against his former team. Burrow wants to bounce back against the Ravens, who blanked the Bengals 24-0 in Cincinnati last season in one of the worst games of Burrow's career.

Jackson owns an 11-3 career record as a starter against the Bengals, and if he continues owning them, it will be harder for Cincinnati to take the division. The Bengals made major offseason upgrades to their defense after missing the playoffs for a third straight season. They traded for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, signed defensive end Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook, and drafted pass rusher Cashius Howell.

Do the Bengals have a defense that will fare better against Jackson? Will Hendrickson and the Ravens defense cook against Burrow? Or will Burrow and All-Pro receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who's had monster games against Baltimore, give Baltimore's defense major problems?