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Ravens' Five Most Anticipated Matchups of 2026

May 13, 2026 at 03:14 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

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Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith

It's almost time.

The NFL will announce its full 2026 schedule on Thursday night, and we're ready for it. We already know who the Ravens will play and where. But we need to know when.

Here are five matchups that Ravens fans should be particularly stoked for:

Ravens @ Buffalo Bills

Anytime Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen square off, it's a marquee matchup.

The Ravens opened in primetime at Buffalo last season on "Sunday Night Football" and came out flying, dominating for three quarters and building a 34-19 lead.

Then came the fourth quarter. The Bills overcame a 15-point deficit with under four minutes to play and walked away with a stunning 41-40 victory. In some ways, that opening defeat set an uphill tone for the Ravens' disappointing 2025 season.

Baltimore needs payback against the Bills, and the slate is wiped clean for two teams that made coaching changes. Head Coach Jesse Minter will lead the Ravens into Buffalo's new home field, Highmark Stadium, for the first time. Buffalo's new head coach is Joe Brady, the team's former offensive coordinator who interviewed for the Ravens’ job before they hired Minter.

The Ravens have been defeated in their last three visits to Buffalo – two playoff games and last year's fourth-quarter collapse. Whether this game is scheduled early or late, daytime or primetime, Baltimore will have it circled on the calendar.

Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

Expect both games against the Bengals to be critical in the AFC North race.

Baltimore's trip to Cincinnati will have special meaning for outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson, who left the Bengals to sign with the Ravens this offseason.

Hendrickson would love to make life miserable for quarterback Joe Burrow in a triumphant return against his former team. Burrow wants to bounce back against the Ravens, who blanked the Bengals 24-0 in Cincinnati last season in one of the worst games of Burrow's career.

Jackson owns an 11-3 career record as a starter against the Bengals, and if he continues owning them, it will be harder for Cincinnati to take the division. The Bengals made major offseason upgrades to their defense after missing the playoffs for a third straight season. They traded for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, signed defensive end Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook, and drafted pass rusher Cashius Howell.

Do the Bengals have a defense that will fare better against Jackson? Will Hendrickson and the Ravens defense cook against Burrow? Or will Burrow and All-Pro receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who's had monster games against Baltimore, give Baltimore's defense major problems?

The Ravens-Bengals rivalry just keeps getting better.

Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Minter has already said that winning at home will be a major point of emphasis this season. Beating the Steelers is always a major point of emphasis with the Ravens.

A heartbreaking 26-24 loss at Pittsburgh in the regular-season finale sent the Ravens home, eliminating them from the playoffs. However, a 27-22 loss to the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium earlier last season was also a critical defeat. It was one of six home losses the Ravens suffered as they finished with the worst home record (3-6) in franchise history.

For 18 seasons, Ravens vs. Steelers meant John Harbaugh vs. Mike Tomlin. Now, Minter and new Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy are leading this rivalry into a new era, but the standard remains the same. Ravens rookies like Vega Ioane and Zion Young can ask veteran teammates like Ronnie Stanley or Marlon Humphrey about the rivalry. As players often say, "You're not a Raven until you beat the Steelers."

Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Sept. 27 (Week 3)

The league officially announced this game last month. It's the third international game in Ravens history, but the first outside of London, where they played in 2017 and 2023.

This will be the NFL's first game in Rio de Janeiro, and there will be plenty of buzz surrounding two marquee franchises playing in an international setting. Any trip abroad presents unique challenges with travel, logistics, and adjusting to new surroundings, and the team that handles the atmosphere best will have an advantage.

The Ravens last faced the Cowboys in 2024, beating them in Dallas. However, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passed for more yards last season (4,522) than anyone except Matthew Stafford (4,707) and Jared Goff (4,564). It will be an early-season test for the Ravens' new-look defense under Minter and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Every Quarterback the Ravens Will Face in 2026

Here's who the Ravens defense will line up against this season.

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Justin Robertson

Editorial Assistant

Aaron Rodgers/Will Howard, Pittsburgh Steelers The Steelers arguably have the biggest question mark at quarterback in the league as they wait for Rodgers to make a decision on a return to Pittsburgh. If Rodgers doesn't return for his 22nd season, Howard would likely be the next in line to start under center. Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy has praised Howard's skill set, and Pittsburgh drafted Penn State's Drew Allar in the third round to join Howard and Mason Rudolph in the room.
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Aaron Rodgers/Will Howard, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers arguably have the biggest question mark at quarterback in the league as they wait for Rodgers to make a decision on a return to Pittsburgh. If Rodgers doesn't return for his 22nd season, Howard would likely be the next in line to start under center. Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy has praised Howard's skill set, and Pittsburgh drafted Penn State's Drew Allar in the third round to join Howard and Mason Rudolph in the room.

Sue Ogrocki (left) & Peter Joneleit (right)/AP Photos
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals Burrow will look to rebound in 2026 after once again suffering an injury that knocked him out for a significant chunk of the season. The Ravens' last game against Burrow was a 24-0 shutout victory. Can Jesse Minter and the Ravens defense have a repeat performance in 2026?
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Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow will look to rebound in 2026 after once again suffering an injury that knocked him out for a significant chunk of the season. The Ravens' last game against Burrow was a 24-0 shutout victory. Can Jesse Minter and the Ravens defense have a repeat performance in 2026?

David Dermer/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Deshaun Watson/Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns Watson is reportedly the frontrunner in the Browns' quarterback competition, although he'll have to stave off Sanders. A three-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Texans, Watson hasn't played in a game since October 2024 after suffering an Achilles injury. After taking over as the starter for the final seven games last season, Sanders completed 56% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
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Deshaun Watson/Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Watson is reportedly the frontrunner in the Browns' quarterback competition, although he'll have to stave off Sanders. A three-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Texans, Watson hasn't played in a game since October 2024 after suffering an Achilles injury. After taking over as the starter for the final seven games last season, Sanders completed 56% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

John Locher (left) & Kamil Krzaczynski (right)/AP Photos
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans Stroud will command Houston's offense for the fourth consecutive year as he looks to secure a contract extension. The Ohio State product played lights out in Baltimore last season with a four-touchdown performance, but struggled down the stretch and into the playoffs.
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C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud will command Houston's offense for the fourth consecutive year as he looks to secure a contract extension. The Ohio State product played lights out in Baltimore last season with a four-touchdown performance, but struggled down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts Jones led the Colts to the top of the AFC standings in the first half of last season before going down with a torn Achilles in December. Jones inked a two-year deal to stay in Indianapolis and is on track to be available for training camp.
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Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Jones led the Colts to the top of the AFC standings in the first half of last season before going down with a torn Achilles in December. Jones inked a two-year deal to stay in Indianapolis and is on track to be available for training camp.

John Raoux/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tua Tagovailoa/Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons The Falcons moved on from Kirk Cousins this offseason and brought in Tagovailoa after the veteran spent the first six seasons of his career with the Dolphins. Penix is coming off a torn ACL and has yet to live up to being the No. 8-overall pick in the 2024 draft. With Kevin Stefanski at the helm now, the Falcons could have a different Week 1 starter for the sixth straight year.
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Tua Tagovailoa/Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons moved on from Kirk Cousins this offseason and brought in Tagovailoa after the veteran spent the first six seasons of his career with the Dolphins. Penix is coming off a torn ACL and has yet to live up to being the No. 8-overall pick in the 2024 draft. With Kevin Stefanski at the helm now, the Falcons could have a different Week 1 starter for the sixth straight year.

Sean Ryan (left) & Ben Liebenberg (right)/AP Photos
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers After an up-and-down start to his career, Young led the Panthers to their first playoff appearance since 2017. The former No. 1-overall pick will look to build on his best season yet after completing 64% of his passes for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
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Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

After an up-and-down start to his career, Young led the Panthers to their first playoff appearance since 2017. The former No. 1-overall pick will look to build on his best season yet after completing 64% of his passes for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Rusty Jones/AP Photo
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Allen and Lamar Jackson will once again square off in a battle of AFC heavyweights. Last year's Week 1 matchup ended with Allen and the Bills coming out on top. What will be in store for the next meeting?
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Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen and Lamar Jackson will once again square off in a battle of AFC heavyweights. Last year's Week 1 matchup ended with Allen and the Bills coming out on top. What will be in store for the next meeting?

John Raoux/AP Photo
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys The Ravens will head to Brazil in Week 3 to take on Prescott, who threw for the third-most yards in the league last season. Now entering his 10th season as the Cowboys' starting quarterback, Prescott will aim to have another standout season and contend for the NFC East title.
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Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

The Ravens will head to Brazil in Week 3 to take on Prescott, who threw for the third-most yards in the league last season. Now entering his 10th season as the Cowboys' starting quarterback, Prescott will aim to have another standout season and contend for the NFC East title.

Nick Wass/AP Photo
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars Under first-year Head Coach Liam Coen, Lawrence had his best season yet in 2025. The former No. 1-overall pick threw for more than 4,000 yards to go with 38 total touchdowns. Now entering his sixth year in the league, Lawrence is hoping to secure the AFC South title for the third time in his career.
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Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Under first-year Head Coach Liam Coen, Lawrence had his best season yet in 2025. The former No. 1-overall pick threw for more than 4,000 yards to go with 38 total touchdowns. Now entering his sixth year in the league, Lawrence is hoping to secure the AFC South title for the third time in his career.

John Raoux/AP Photo
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans Ward's rookie year was far from perfect as the Titans struggled to do much of anything offensively. Last year's No. 1-overall pick now has a better supporting cast around him with the additions of wide receivers Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson, and should be primed for a more productive sophomore campaign.
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Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Ward's rookie year was far from perfect as the Titans struggled to do much of anything offensively. Last year's No. 1-overall pick now has a better supporting cast around him with the additions of wide receivers Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson, and should be primed for a more productive sophomore campaign.

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Photo
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints Shough had a strong rookie year after taking over the starting job in New Orleans midway through the season. He completed nearly 68% of his passes for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Now he has a new rookie wide receiver in Jordyn Tyson, the No. 8-overall pick.
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Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough had a strong rookie year after taking over the starting job in New Orleans midway through the season. He completed nearly 68% of his passes for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Now he has a new rookie wide receiver in Jordyn Tyson, the No. 8-overall pick.

Ella Hall/AP Photo
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers After completing over 71% of his passes and throwing for a career-high 41 touchdowns in 2024, Mayfield slightly regressed last season. The 31-year-old threw just under 3,700 yards and 26 touchdowns as the Buccaneers lost seven of their final nine games to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
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Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After completing over 71% of his passes and throwing for a career-high 41 touchdowns in 2024, Mayfield slightly regressed last season. The 31-year-old threw just under 3,700 yards and 26 touchdowns as the Buccaneers lost seven of their final nine games to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Brian Westerholt/AP Photo
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers Herbert enters Year 7 with wind in his sails after another strong season. Now with Mike McDaniel as his offensive coordinator and plenty of returning weapons, Herbert will hope to return to the playoffs while competing in the loaded AFC West.
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Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert enters Year 7 with wind in his sails after another strong season. Now with Mike McDaniel as his offensive coordinator and plenty of returning weapons, Herbert will hope to return to the playoffs while competing in the loaded AFC West.

Matt Patterson/AP Photo
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Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers

John Harbaugh won't be returning to M&T Bank Stadium this season, but Jim Harbaugh will. He'll be on the sidelines to face the Ravens and coach against Minter, who was Harbaugh's defensive coordinator with the Chargers for the past two seasons.

Minter was also Harbaugh's coordinator at Michigan, where they won a national championship together in 2023. They go way back, and Harbaugh has been one of Minter's biggest mentors in coaching.

It's sure to be an emotional game for Minter and for Harbaugh, facing the team that his brother coached for 18 seasons. One of these coaches will walk away from this game smiling. The Ravens want to make sure it's Minter.

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