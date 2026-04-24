Ravens to Take on Cowboys in 2026 Rio Game

Get your passports ready because the Ravens are headed to Brazil.

The Ravens will face the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 27 (Week 3) in a historic first NFL game in Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã Stadium.

"We are honored to be chosen for the NFL's first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil," Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti stated.

"The international expansion of our great game has been remarkable. South America is home to some of the world's most passionate sports fans, including our Ravens Flock in Brazil. We look forward to playing in the iconic Maracanã Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys, as our league continues to engage with fans across the globe."

It's the Ravens' third international game in franchise history and first outside of London after they played there in 2017 and 2023.

Now they're headed to South America, which previously hosted a pair of games in Brazil's São Paulo. Brazil is home to more than 36 million NFL fans and is one of the league's most significant international markets. The NFL made a multi-year commitment to bring at least three regular-season games to Rio de Janeiro over the next five years.

The game is a matchup between two of the NFL's most marquee teams. Lamar Jackson is an international superstar, and the Ravens are a team to watch as they push to get back into championship contention with first-year Head Coach Jesse Minter. The historic Cowboys will take "America's Team" abroad for their first international game since 2014.

The Ravens last faced the Cowboys in 2024, beating them in Dallas. The Cowboys will serve as the home team for their international meeting.

"With the matchup now set, the excitement continues to build for this historic game," NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez stated. "We look forward to welcoming the Ravens and Cowboys to Rio and having them experience firsthand the incredible passion of our fans."