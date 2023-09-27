Ravens, Steve Bisciotti Mourn the Passing of Brooks Robinson

Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, a legendary figure in Baltimore sports history, passed away Tuesday at the age of 86.
"Brooks Robinson is iconic – not just in the game of baseball, but in Baltimore as a whole," Owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. "Few people captured the hearts of a community like Brooks. His charm, kindness and class truly made him one of a kind.
"We thank Brooks for the countless moments of impact and joy he brought so many people. His legacy is everlasting. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Connie, his children Brooks David, Chris, Diana and Michael, along with his friends and all the fans who loved Brooks dearly. May you rest in peace, No. 5."
A Maryland kid growing up, Bisciotti was 6 years old when Robinson and the Orioles won their first World Series in 1966 and 10 years old when they won their second title in 1970.
Robinson spent his entire 23-year career with the Orioles and was the star of Baltimore's victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the 1970 World Series. He also homered in Game 1 of the Orioles' sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1966 World Series.
An 18-time All-Star, Robinson won the 1964 American League Most Valuable Player award batting .318 with 28 home runs and a league-leading 118 RBIs. He finished his career with 268 homers, 1,357 RBIs and a .267 batting average in 2,896 career games.
Known for his remarkable fielding, Robinson won 16 consecutive Gold Gloves and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 1983. He was named to baseball's All-Century team in 1999 which honored the best 25 players of the 20th century, and his No. 5 is one of just six jerseys retired by the Orioles.
He remained one of Baltimore's most popular sports figures after his playing career ended and was a friend to the Ravens' organization.
The Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman huddled with the Ravens at practice.
"Ingrid, Alison and I extend our deepest condolences, prayers and respect to the entire Robinson family after the passing of the great Brooks Robinson," Head Coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "From the moment we met Brooks, when completely unbeknown to us he answered the door for Trick or Treat during our first year in Baltimore, we knew what a wonderful and gracious man he was. Brooks was full of love for everyone he met. May God forever bless him and the entire Robinson family."