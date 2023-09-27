Ravens, Steve Bisciotti Mourn the Passing of Brooks Robinson

"Ingrid, Alison and I extend our deepest condolences, prayers and respect to the entire Robinson family after the passing of the great Brooks Robinson," Head Coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "From the moment we met Brooks, when completely unbeknown to us he answered the door for Trick or Treat during our first year in Baltimore, we knew what a wonderful and gracious man he was. Brooks was full of love for everyone he met. May God forever bless him and the entire Robinson family."