Ravens Are Living Proof of NFL's Born to Play Commercial

The Ravens have several players who were born in Africa:

RB Gus Edwards (Liberia)

WR Nelson Agholor (Nigeria)

OLB David Ojabo (Nigeria)

Baltimore also has more players who are first-generation Americans born to immigrants from Africa:

DT Justin Madubuike (Nigeria)

"I just watched how hard they worked," Madubuike said of his parents in 2020. "They came to this country with nothing and they turned nothing into something. That inspired me to be the very best me I could be."