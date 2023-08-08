Cover Story: The Oweh-Ojabo Brotherhood

'He's Not My Friend. He's Really Like My Brother'

At Blair Academy practices, Saylor would remind Oweh about Ojabo's boastful comment about being more athletic. Just typical coaching fodder to motivate a player.

It didn't bother Oweh. After all, he had given Ojabo the script. Oweh essentially told Ojabo to fake it till you make it.

"I was like, 'Bro, play football! You're faster than me and you have good size,'" Oweh said. "'You're a great athlete. You can learn this stuff on the fly like I did.'"

Ojabo felt like he had to give Saylor a sales pitch to join the team. The best way was to lead with his trump card – his athleticism.

"Honestly, I was just trying to keep him from asking me if I knew anything about football," Ojabo recalled. "If he asked me some football questions, I was done."

Ojabo was born in Nigeria to Victor and Ngor, the middle of three children. When David was 7 years old, the family moved to Aberdeen, Scotland for his father's job. Ojabo grew up playing a wide variety of sports, none being football. Soccer and basketball were his two main interests, and he was one of the top players in Scotland. But Ojabo had bigger goals. He looked up to LeBron James and Kobe Bryant and wanted to go to America to test his skills.