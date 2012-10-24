 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens NFL's Most-Penalized Team

Oct 24, 2012 at 06:25 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

24_Penalties_news.jpg


In addition to the defense allowing big yards and the offense struggling to move the ball on the road, the Ravens have also been their own worst enemy at times.

They are the most penalized team in the NFL through the first seven weeks of the season, and cutting down on those penalties is a priority.

"You can coach against penalties, and we always want to do that," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "We've got to keep working in that direction."

The Ravens have been penalized 63 times, and opposing teams have accepted 57 of those penalties. The yellow flags have amounted to 495 yards on the year, which ranks second-most in the NFL.

Penalties have come on both sides of the ball, as the Ravens average 33 penalty yards a game on defense and 25 yards a game on offense.

In Sunday's loss to the Texans, the Ravens were hit with five infractions for 56 yards, with the bulk of the damage going against safety Bernard Pollard for a facemask and then for hitting a defenseless receiver. The Texans ended up getting 10 points on those two drives. 

Tight end Dennis Pitta was also flagged for a facemask on a punt, which gave the Texans favorable field position and led to a touchdown.

"There were a couple of [penalties] that weren't really that necessary," Harbaugh said.

Penalties have been a problem for much of the season, and a focus earlier in the year was to clean up the pre-snap penalties on offense. The Ravens have 14 false start or delay of game penalties on the season, but they didn't have any against the Texans in a loud road environment.

"We had been having a lot of trouble with that, so to go down there in that kind of an environment and not have the pre-snap penalties was a big plus, and that was something that was a goal of ours," Harbaugh said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Next Step

Lamar Jackson's development was the most important part of 2023, but the Chiefs loss highlighted one area for specific improvement. It's next man up, particularly on defense, but trust has been earned.
news

John Harbaugh Expects Defense to Remain Elite With Zach Orr

With the promotion of Zach Orr to defensive coordinator, surrounded by other talented coaches, Head Coach John Harbaugh remains bullish on his defensive staff.
news

Lamar Jackson Will Be Even More Involved in Offensive Setup

Head Coach John Harbaugh is excited for the strides the offense can make in Year 2 with Todd Monken.
news

Ravens Envision a Bigger Role for Rashod Bateman Next Year

General Manager Eric DeCosta is excited about the future of the Ravens' receiving corps next season.
news

John Harbaugh Talks About Lack of Runs in AFC Championship Loss

Head Coach John Harbaugh said a big part of the gameplan were RPOs and other run-pass options.
news

Eric DeCosta on Futures of Patrick Queen, Justin Madubuike

John Harbaugh gave updates on some injured players including Morgan Moses, Odafe Oweh and Marcus Williams. The running back room faces uncertainty heading into the offseason.
news

5 Things to Know About Zach Orr

The Ravens' new defensive coordinator is a former linebacker whose playing career ended prematurely.
news

Late for Work: Mike Macdonald Says Zach Orr Is Going to Do a Tremendous Job

Local pundits react to Orr's hiring. The 2000 Ravens are named one of the 20 most influential teams in NFL history. Analysts choose Lamar Jackson for MVP and Macdonald as Co-Assistant Coach of the Year. 
news

Mark Andrews Stepped Up to Help During In-Flight Medical Emergency

Ravens TE Mark Andrews may have helped to save a woman's life with his diabetic testing kit.
news

Ravens Hire Zach Orr as New Defensive Coordinator

Head Coach John Harbaugh moved quickly to promote linebackers coach and former Ravens player Zach Orr.
news

Ravens Feel They Always Have Chance With Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's teammates believe strongly that he will eventually lead the Ravens to a Lombardi Trophy.
news

Late for Work: Looking at Potential External Candidates for Next Defensive Coordinator

Travis Kelce on his pregame interaction with Justin Tucker: 'Not in a joking mood.' Pundit says Chiefs' early touchdowns got the Ravens offense off its game. Pro Football Focus names the Ravens' most improved player, early breakout candidate in 2024. A hypothetical trade scenario has the Ravens acquiring Brian Burns.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising